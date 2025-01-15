Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Polar vortex set to invade Canada and the U.S. with dangerous cold
The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.
- Yahoo Canada Style
How to quickly remove ice and snow from your car's windshield — and common mistakes to avoid this winter
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
- Business Insider
The cost of the Los Angeles wildfires' damage could be at least $250 billion. Here's who pays the bills.
With high property values, catastrophic damage, and lost economic activity, the Los Angeles wildfires could cost up to $275 billion. Here's who pays.
- The Weather Network
Hard to believe, but Toronto is out-snowing Canada's snowiest city
It may come as a bit of a shock that Toronto has seen more snowfall than Canada's usual top suspect for the highest accumulation at this point in the winter
- CBC
Volcano located in deep sea off Vancouver Island set to erupt
John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources of Canada, says a volcano located 500 kilometres off the coast of B.C. could erupt this year, and it's an exciting opportunity for scientists to observe its impacts.
- USA TODAY
Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
- The Canadian Press
Pink flame retardants are being used to slow California fires. What do we know about them?
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping more than water: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop them before they destroy more neighborhoods.
- Variety
Justin Baldoni Demands Disney, Marvel Preserve ‘All Documents Relating’ to Ryan Reynolds’ Nicepool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle (EXCLUSIVE)
Apparently, it does not end with them. The fallout radius of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle continues to spread, with Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger and director Tim Miller becoming the latest industry figures swept into the drama. On Jan. 7, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman sent a litigation hold …
- The Weather Network
Difficult travel days as more lake-effect snow targets Ontario, risk of 30+ cm
Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 30 to 40+ cm kick off the work week in Ontario. Snow squall warnings are in effect
- The Independent
The end of the world as we know it? Theorist warns humanity is teetering between collapse and advancement
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
- HuffPost
Kardashian Family's Water Waste Resurfaces After Khloe Criticizes LA Mayor Amid Fires
The reality star was called a hypocrite as people reminded the world about her family's excesses during Southern California's 2022 drought.
- Entertainment Weekly
“SNL” alums recall 'surreal and bizarre' 'More Cowbell' sketch in exclusive documentary clip: 'The room kinda got hot'
Jimmy Fallon, Chris Kattan, Darrell Hammond, and more share memories of the iconic sketch: "You could feel in the air that it was working."
- The Canadian Press
L.A. firefighting deployment demonstrates Canadian sovereignty, close ties: Sajjan
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.
- The Daily Beast
Wildfire ‘Expert’ Trump Gives Grim Prediction of Death Toll
Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno
- Associated Press
The eye behind the lens: AP photographers on pictures capturing horror and emotions of LA fires
As uncontrolled blazes have turned large swaths of Los Angeles into hellscapes the last week, Associated Press photographers have been on the frontlines. Balancing the need for safety with the risks of getting close to wildfires, these photojournalists have also had to manage their emotions. Seeing unimaginable destruction and suffering is hard.
- HuffPost
An In-House Former CNN Personality Will Take Neil Cavuto's Time Slot On Fox News
The conservative channel filled the spot vacated by a host called "garbage" by Donald Trump.
- The Weather Network
Squalls still impacting Ontario's snowbelts, with further travel delays
Snow squall warnings still ongoing across parts of Ontario, with additional, local accumulations of 5-10 cm expected through Wednesday
- BuzzFeed
I Almost Dropped My Latte Cackling At These 22 Hilarious Pet Tweets
"described my dog as a 'man of few words' and the uber driver didn’t laugh. gonna open the door on the freeway."
- USA TODAY
Where are mandatory evacuation orders today for California wildfires? See maps
Ventura County joins LA County on the list of areas that has mandatory evacuation orders in place due to wildfires.
- People
Susan Lucci Recalls Watching Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ “All My Children” Audition Scenes: ‘We Were All Like, "Get a Room!" ’
The ABC daytime soap opera, which debuted in 1970, is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year