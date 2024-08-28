Jeff Weather Blog USE

Latest Stories
August snow hits parts of Western Canada. Winter may be closer than you think
Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta
- The Weather Network
Severe, damaging storms possible in Ontario as humidex rises
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorms target parts of Ontario today with the risk of heavy downpours
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.
- Indiewire
Demi Moore: ‘There Wasn’t a Place for Me’ in Hollywood After ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’
"There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened," Moore recalled of the reception to the 2003 film.
- CNN
Millions in this country are stranded by flooding. Many blame their neighbor
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 2 disturbances in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
- CNN
‘The ocean is overflowing’: UN chief issues global SOS as new reports warn Pacific sea-level rise outstrips global average
A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.
- USA TODAY
'Give him a push': Watch beachgoers help stranded shark back into the water in Nantucket
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
- The Weather Network
Humidity in Ontario nurtures multiple rounds of severe storm potential
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region
- TVLine.com
Yellowstone Season 6 Shocker: The Show Will Go On With Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (Report)
Yellowstone may not be getting put out to pasture after all. Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network hit, which was cancelled following its Season 5A finale back in May 2023, will instead be continuing on with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser taking over from Kevin Costner as the series’ leads, Puck reports. According to the industry newsletter, …
- People
Demi Moore Recalls 'a Lot of Talk About How I Looked' in “Charlie's Angels 2” Bikini Scene and How It Affected Her
The actress, who was 40 when she filmed her role, said, "I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong"
- Global News
Calgary 'will run out of water' if usage doesn't drop: mayor
It's been a long summer for Calgary, which has been plagued with multiple stretches of water restrictions since the city's water main broke in June. As Heather Yourex-West explains, Mayor Jyoti Gondek is warning the city "will run out of water" if usage doesn't drop soon.
- The Weather Network
Storm risk, muggy heat persists for some southern Ontarians Wednesday
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
- The Canadian Press
Latest fatal landslide in Alaska kills 1 and injures 3 in Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship stop
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
- The Weather Network
Changeable mix of summer and fall will define Canada's Labour Day weekend
Changeable weather will define this Labour Day long weekend across Canada, with many areas seeing both warm summer weather and a taste of fall.
- People
Grace VanderWaal Says “America's Got Talent” Forced Her to 'Sink or Swim': 'It Threw Me into Scrutiny'
The 'America's Got Talent' season 11 winner also shared her advice for her younger self, saying, "Don’t trust anyone"
- People
How Did Judith Barsi Die? Inside the Harrowing Murder of the “All Dogs Go to Heaven” Child Star
Judith Barsi, a beloved child star known for her roles in 'The Land Before Time' and 'All Dogs Go to Heaven,' was murdered by her father in 1988
- Variety
Glen Powell Shuts Down Producer’s Claim That Ryan Gosling’s Appeal Is ‘Limited to Females’ While All Genders Love Powell: ‘Ryan Is a Legend. I’m Just Glen’
Glen Powell is not here for any shade being thrown at Ryan Gosling’s star power. The “Twisters” and “Anyone But You” favorite recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a viral comment from an unnamed Hollywood producer who called Powell the biggest up-and-coming movie star in Hollywood and gave Gosling a back-handed compliment …
- Variety
Gambit Lives! ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Deleted Scene Gives Channing Tatum a Way Out of the Void; Actor Says ‘I Pray to God’ About Making a Gambit Movie
Ryan Reynolds is getting Marvel fans all worked up thanks to a deleted scene from “Deadpool & Wolverine” that he debuted on social media. The scene confirms that Channing Tatum’s Gambit not only survived the battle in the Void but also has a way out of the wasteland as an inter-dimensional portal can be seen …
- CNN
Namibia plans to kill more than 700 animals including elephants and hippos — and distribute the meat
Namibia will kill more than 700 wild animals and distribute meat to those struggling with food insecurity as the country grapples with its worst drought in 100 years.