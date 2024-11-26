Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
The 50-cm snowfall lottery: Will an Ontario locale win it before December?
The first shot of lake-effect snowfall for Ontario this fall comes this week, and it could be a doozy. At least one community stands the chance of seeing 50 cm by the time December rolls in
- Futurism
NASA Scanners Detect Hidden Base Under Arctic Ice
NASA has made a remarkable discovery while flying over the arctic ice in Greenland during an April 2024 survey. The radar instrument onboard NASA's Gulfstream III aircraft spotted an abandoned "city under the ice," a relic of the Cold War that was once used as a military base by the US Army Corps of […]
- CBC
City of Saskatoon says it's too expensive to plow residential roads after weekend snowfall
People living on Saskatoon's snow packed streets won't see plows coming their way anytime soon. The city says it's too expensive to activate an emergency snow plan that would see graders deployed to residential roads."We are taking a very fiscally responsible approach here," Goran Saric, City of Saskatoon director of roadways, told reporters Monday. "The plan is not to conduct a city-wide residential clearing at this time," Saric said, explaining the emergency plan could add $20 million to the c
- The Weather Network
First cold blast with lake-effect snow set to invade Ontario
It may have taken until the end of November, but signs of winter are finally arriving across parts of Ontario this week. Some locales are in line to see multiple rounds of lake-effect snow, accompanied by the coldest air of the fall so far.
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Orca launches 20 feet high while pursuing prey off San Diego
Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”
- The Daily Beast
Insider: Tesla Is Breaking Tons of Rules Elon Musk May Slash Under Trump
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
- Popular Mechanics
This Whale Died Decades Ago. Its Carcass Is Now the Ocean’s Hottest Housing Complex.
For more than a decade, a succession of sea creatures have lived off of this whale’s body by stripping it and burrowing into the bones to find nutrients.
- BANG Showbiz
Nicole Kidman 'considering move back to Australia'
Nicole Kidman is reportedly considering leaving the US and moving back to Australia with her family following a difficult year which has included the death of her mother.
- People
Jennifer Aniston Shares Candid Polaroids from Friendsgiving with Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock and More Famous Pals
The 'Friends' star shared "a few scenes" from her holiday celebration on Instagram
- People
Selena Gomez Reveals Which TV Character Fans Mistook Her for Early in Her Career
The actress and singer reflected on her beginnings in the entertainment industry during a recent podcast appearance
- The Weather Network
Drivers face first blast of ice and heavy snow across Ontario this week
Ice, heavy snow, and frigid temperatures. The first signs of winter will be bold across much of Ontario this week
- Entertainment Weekly
Whoopi Goldberg pretends to sleep through “The View” segment in protest over discussion of “Wicked” meme
"Whoopi took a nap," Joy Behar observed after Goldberg was shown pretending to fall asleep with her head in her hand.
- CBC
Vote to approve natural gas heating in new homes puts Vancouver councillors on the hot seat
On Tuesday, Vancouver city councillors will vote on bylaw changes that, if approved, would allow home builders in the city to use natural gas for space and water heating in new homes.It would be a reversal of current climate-friendly practices and council has already shown it's split over the proposed change.On Tuesday morning, council business was met with dozens of protesters who drummed, chanted and sang in opposition to the proposal."I certainly hope they make the right decision," said Ann G
- People
'I’ve Spent Time with the Royals. Some Aren’t as Great as Others,' Royal Family Friend Reveals in Candid Chat
They're a "modern family that’s very dysfunctional," said James Haskell, who co-hosts a podcast with Princess Anne's son-in-law
- Associated Press
Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
- CBC
Snowstorm leads to closed schools and roads in Sask.
Much of Saskatchewan was still blanketed in a thick layer of snow Monday morning after a weekend of heavy snowfall, leading several schools across the province to cancel classes for a snow day.
- Entertainment Weekly
Dwayne Johnson was surprised he had to 'pull strings' to get Taylor Swift tickets: 'It’s never happened in my career'
The "Moana 2" star admits he ran into some trouble while trying to snag Eras Tour tickets for a friend.
- The Weather Network
Ontario's first major snow squall event threatens 'overwhelming' totals
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- People
“DWTS”’ Brooks Nader Reads Gleb Savchenko’s Breakup Text on Live Stream: 'You Always Have a Special Place in My Heart'
"'We should have a conversation but I think I'm done,’” Nader claimed Savchenko texted her after they got eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Canadian Press Videos
Orcas family makes 'grocery' trip to downtown Vancouver
A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals. Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia's marine mammal research unit, says it's the first time the 26-year-old mother, known as T35A, has shown up in downtown Vancouver with her children aged six, 11 and 14. (Nov. 25, 2024)