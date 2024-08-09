Jeffco sheriff's office warns sextortion crimes targeting pre-teens on the rise
As students head back to school, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about sextortion crimes targeting pre-teens.
CNN’s Danny Freeman reports
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
Brendan Depa has autism, and his mother criticized the sentence, saying her son is "going to be taken advantage of or harmed" in prison
The case was dismissed with prejudice in March
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
One of the men caught in the crossfire between police and a gun-toting suspect in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., on Sunday took five bullets to protect his son and daughter from gunfire, his family says.When the bullets started flying on a residential street near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Montreal's West Island just after 8 p.m., Houssam Abdallah, 52, positioned himself in front of the rounds.The Abdallah family had just returned from a camping trip and were unloadi
Madison Gesswein, 15, was killed in her bedroom in February 2023
Families of three students murdered during the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a wounded former student have reached multimillion-dollar settlements in a lawsuit against the shooter, though their attorney concedes it is highly unlikely they will ever receive much money. The parents of slain students Luke Hoyer, 15, Alaina Petty, 14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, each reached $50 million settlements with Nikolas Cruz while wounded student Maddy Wilford agreed to a $40 million settlement, according to recently filed court records. “The chief rationale for the judgment amounts is simply in the event that the killer ever comes into possession of money, we could execute on the judgments and obtain it, thus preventing him from buying any creature comforts,” their attorney, David Brill, said Thursday.
TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck last month.
Adam Britton pleaded guilty to 60 charges, which also included four counts of accessing child abuse material.
Tony Charboneau allegedly “punched and stomped” Amy Hogue before shooting her in the head, authorities allege
Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother last heard from her daughter months before her remains were found
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged four hotel workers in connection with D'Vontaye Mitchell's death after scouring video showing them piling on top of the Black man during an incident that Mitchell's family says is disturbingly similar to George Floyd's death.
Peel police have charged a 31-year-old man after a woman was assaulted at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus on Sunday.The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Communication, Culture and Technology building, according to an alert issued Monday by the University of Toronto Mississauga campus's safety team.Peel police say the man assaulted the woman and forced her into a room. The victim was able to escape and call for help, they said in an email Wednesday.It's
As a former paramedic, Kevin Brown says he was able to remain stoic when police told his family that his daughter and grandson were killed in a six-car crash in Chilliwack on Tuesday.Two days later, the 61-year-old says maintaining that stoicism has not been possible."That wave just starts rolling," Brown said in a phone interview. "You know, you get your periods of time where you're a little more upset and emotional and times where you can get some stability and grounding."I've gone through my
Members of the grand jury in Arizona that indicted 18 allies of Donald Trump earlier this year for their alleged roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election had also expressed interest in charging the former president, according to a new court filing.
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation deaths of three Southern California women in 1977 after cold case detectives obtained a DNA match, authorities said Thursday, adding they believe there could be more victims.