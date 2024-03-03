Jefferson County parents working to raise $550,000 to save Coal Creek Canyon K-8 school

SWNS

Identical quadruplets who beat the odds to even be born are turning 18 - and are about to separate for the first time. Doctors told Jose and Julie Carles it was more likely they would win the lottery than that all four babies would live. But 18 years on Ellie, Georgie, Jessica and Holly are happy and healthy as they reach adulthood. The foursome were born minutes apart on March 23, 2006.