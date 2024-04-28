Jefferson Parish judge race election results
Jefferson Parish judge race election results
Jefferson Parish judge race election results
The House Democrat named the "most astonishing" thing he heard from one justice after the court heard arguments on Donald Trump's immunity claim.
Former President Trump went after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) and endorsed his possible replacement in a post on Truth Social Saturday. “Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!” Trump said in his Saturday post. …
Joe Biden got in a few zingers at his rival Donald Trump, but he devoted a large part of his remarks to the serious threat to democracy. “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather,” Biden quipped, referencing Trump’s current hush money trial. The president also riffed on reports …
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant, who worked for his real estate empire for decades, told a jury that she has a “vague recollection” of seeing Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower sometime before 2015.Most Read from BloombergBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingAI Boom’s Secret Winners? The Companies Expected to Power ItApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingThe Long, S
It may be temporary, but in recent days, the deceivers have been put on the defensive, writes Frida Ghitis.
CNNBill Barr, Donald Trump’s former attorney general who once said that voting for the indicted ex-president would be “playing Russian roulette with the country,” stood by his decision to vote for Trump in November while also suggesting that Trump used to regularly float the idea of executing his political rivals while in office.Barr made the nonchalant admission Friday during a CNN interview when anchor Kaitlan Collins mentioned former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Grif
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFor the duration of his criminal trial, Donald J. Trump has moved back into the penthouse of Trump Tower at the corner of 5th Avenue and 56th Street. With the owner and former president back in residence, you might think they’d spruce up the abutting commercial and retail space. You’d be wrong. The Daily Beast dropped in earlier this week for a tour of the “crown jewel of The Trump Organization.”FIFTH AVENUE ENTRANCEMetal barriers tak
Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”
As Greene threatens to oust House Speaker Johnson over his support for Ukraine aid, a rift has ruptured in the MAGA Media landscape.
Don't laugh off the former president just because he is unhinged. He controls the Republican Party from the MAGA trenches to the halls of Congress and the high court.
Donald Trump said on his Truth Social website that a vote for RFKJr. would essentially be a 'wasted protest vote'
WASHINGTON (AP) — An election-year roast of President Joe Biden before journalists, celebrities and politicians at the annual White House correspondents' dinner Saturday butted up against growing public discord over the Israel-Hamas war, with protests outside the event condemning both Biden's handling of the conflict and the Western news' media coverage of it. Biden, like most of his predecessors, used the glitzy annual White House Correspondents' Association banquet to jab at his rival, Donald
The first week of the Trump trial revealed more about the DA's case and how Trump will behave during the trial
Before news broke the pop star had been ordered to pay her dad $2 million in legal fees after their battle over her controversial conservatorship. Britney Spears was snapped cracking the windscreen of her SUV with her heels.
Joan Collins surprised fans with an incredible throwback photo from her first magazine cover when she was 17 years old – and the Dynasty star is unrecognisable. See photo.
Kidman became the 49th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement.
The 'Stranger Things' star rocked a pair of denim shorts from her fashion brand, Florence by Mills
Maine House Majority Leader Maureen Terry said her state would be "compelled to act" if Nebraska changes its electoral laws ahead of November.
This is the same guy who said “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”
The star-studded dinner is a celebration of the First Amendment at its core, but media outlets always manage to sneak a few A-list celebrities onto the guest list