Jeffrey Epstein said Bill Clinton ‘likes them young’, accuser claimed

Bill Clinton is facing scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein told one of his alleged victims that Bill Clinton “likes them young”, according to newly released court filings.

Johanna Sjoberg, who claims she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to perform sex acts on Epstein, said that “one time” the pair had discussed the former president.

In a deposition taken under oath in May 2016, Ms Sjoberg said Epstein once told her that “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls”.

Mr Clinton, who was president between 1993 and 2001, is mentioned several times in hundreds of pages of newly-released court documents from a lawsuit brought against Maxwell by another accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

The former president, 77, is facing scrutiny over his relationship with the disgraced financier.

His spokesman said in 2019 that Mr Clinton knew Epstein and had used his private jet, but denied knowledge of his sex crimes and Ms Giuffre’s claims that he visited the financier’s private island.

In the deposition released on Wednesday, Ms Sjoberg was asked: “Do you know if Bill Clinton was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein?”

Johanna Sjoberg claims she was recruited by Maxwell to perform sex acts on Epstein

She replied: “I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

The lawyer questioning her then asked: “Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”

Ms Sjoberg replied: “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

There is no further reference to the alleged comments by Epstein or suggestion that Mr Clinton was involved in sex with underage girls.

Elsewhere in the documents, an email from Maxwell to her attorney Philip Barden shows she was concerned about the defamation lawsuit that had been brought against her and did not want to face questions about the extent of her relationship with Mr Clinton or the Duke of York.

Ms Sjoberg, now 43, has also claimed that the Duke had groped her during a bizarre incident involving a Spitting Image puppet at Epstein’s Manhattan home.

The Duke has already settled a separate claim with Ms Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, and Buckingham Palace has denied any wrongdoing.

Ms Sjoberg also claims she was groped by Prince Andrew in 2015, a claim that Buckingham Palace has denied - GETTY IMAGES

In the email in January 2015, Maxwell said: “I am out of my depth to understanding defamation and other legal hazards and don’t want to end up in a lawsuit aimed at me from anyone if I can help it.”

She added: “I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press he’ll [sic] even looks like.

“Statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions .. what is my relationship to clinton ? Andrew on and on [sic].”

In her own deposition for the case, Maxwell denied the suggestion that Mr Clinton had eaten a meal at Epstein’s island.

The convicted sex offender asked about her relationship with former US president and his then close aide Doug Band during a 2016 deposition.

She said: “just so we are clear, the allegations that Clinton had a meal on Jeffrey’s island is 100 per cent false.”

Asked whether he had had a meal on Epstein’s plane, she said: “I’m sure he had a meal on Jeffrey’s plane”, but she said she did not know how many times he had flown on it.

She also said she could not remember where she stayed on a trip with Mr Clinton.

“I recollect the trip but if you’re asking me where we stayed, you can see it’s a very fast paced trip,” she said.