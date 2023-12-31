What If..?'s Jeffrey Wright promises "epic" season 2 finale

Disney+

What If..? star Jeffrey Wright has promised an "epic" season 2 finale of the Disney+ animated MCU show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wright, who stars as the wise and cosmic being known as the Watcher aka Uatu, opened up about the final episode of season 2.

Asked what his reaction was to reading the script for the finale, Wright said: "There's always a push towards something that's befitting the epic nature of this series.

"What I love about the Marvel Universe is that when it's done right, there's a type of modern myth-making that happens on a pop culture level, and it goes back to the oldest types of storytelling.

"The stories of these heroines and heroes is something that's almost primal to humans, and the culmination here is epic and sweeping, so it's only fitting. It's cool stuff... I'm excited to see the evolution of Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] from where we last found him."

Speaking about what happens in the episode, he added: "The possibilities are so vast that I really try not to anticipate where they might go or where any of these characters might go. The writers are so deeply original and imaginative in where they take these stories, and by the nature of our series, we can go anywhere.

"So I just try to stay in my lane and anticipate like everyone else, but I wait to get the scripts, and then I realise in some ways how little I actually know."

On his character breaking his own rule of not intervening during the first season, Wright said of season 2: "Yeah, he's not the Watcher that he was at the beginning. He's a different Watcher now. He's broken the fourth wall, so that's wonderful because it gives a nice complexity to the character, and it also allows him to be active in ways that he wasn't at the beginning of the series."

What If...? season 1 and season 2 can be watched on Disney+.





