Jeju Air pilot reported bird strike before crash - officials

STORY: ::December 30, 2024

:: Jeju Air pilot declared mayday and

reported a bird strike, officials say

::Muan, South Korea

Kang Jung-Hyun/Senior official/South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

“(The control tower advised the pilot) with the phrase “Caution bird activity.” At 8:59 a.m., the pilot reported an emergency declaration and go-around due to a bird strike. The pilot declared “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday” three times and used the terms “bird strike” and “go-around.”

“If there had been more time, they could have requested preparation measures, such as dispatching fire trucks to standby and preparing for an emergency landing. Typically, in such cases, the pilot makes these requests, and the control tower coordinates by placing firefighting teams on standby.”

All 175 passengers and four of the six crew were killed when the Jeju Air Boeing belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway at Muan International Airport, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall. Two crew members were pulled out alive.

Officials are investigating what role the localiser antenna, located at the end of the runway to help in landing, played in the crash, including the embankment on which it was standing, transport ministry officials told a media briefing. The crash killed mostly local residents who were returning from holidays in Thailand, while two Thai nationals also died.