Jelly Roll will be at Bert Kreischer comedy show in Macon. Tickets are still available

Bert Kreischer shared some big news on Instagram — the comedian making an appearance at the Macon amphitheater Wednesday announced a last-minute special guest.

The comedian will be at Macon’s Atrium Health Amphitheater later Wednesday night for the Fully Loaded comedy tour.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” he posted. “My brother Jelly Roll is joining us this week.”

Jelly Roll has hits like “Son of A Sinner,” “Save Me,” and “Need A Favor.”

For those who want to go, there’s good news: the show isn’t sold out yet, so there’s still time to snag some tickets.

Here’s how:

Go to Ticketmaster.com and search for “Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival.”

Select the show in Macon, it’s tonight at 7 p.m. And select your seats. Currently, there are seats available in the Pit (sections 4, 7 and 8) on the lawn and in sections 101, 107, 201, 202, 205, 206 and 207.

Will you be attending this show? Let me know in the comments or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com

Can you drink booze on a boat? Here’s what Georgia law says about boating & drinking