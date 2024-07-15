Jelly Roll Brings Kids Bailee and Noah to 2024 Kids Choice Awards as They Rock Matching Denim Looks

The country singer is a proud dad to Bailee Ann, 15, and Noah Buddy, 7

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Jelly Roll with daughter Bailee and son Noah

Jelly Roll brought his two kids with him to the 2024 Kids Choice Awards.

The country singer and proud dad, 39, stepped out on the orange carpet with his kids Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah Buddy, 7, on Saturday, July 13 at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards. Jelly Roll and his crew showed off their matching denim looks as they smiled and waved to the cameras.

The "Wild Ones" singer rocked a denim button-up shirt and black pants, while Bailee showed off a green and blue denim vest and jean set.

Noah opted for a denim jacket, pair of jeans and a white baseball cap backwards as he smiled with his missing front teeth.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Jelly Roll and his two kids

Jelly Roll co-parents his kids with his wife Bunnie Xo, 44, whom he eloped with in 2016. Earlier this month, the podcaster revealed that the couple is talking about having a child together.

Bunnie Xo, born Alyssa DeFord, shared the news on the season finale of her Dumb Blonde podcast, which was released on Tuesday, July 2.

"I would have trouble carrying a baby," she said, sharing that she's experienced "many" pregnancy losses and can't emotionally handle another loss now that she's stabilized her mental health since having a difficult year in 2019.

Jason Kempin/Getty Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann and Bunnie Xo

Bunnie Xo and her country singer partner were also not in a good place in their relationship that year, which was the first time they felt financially able to have a child together, she explained. So, they sat down a few months ago to discuss the idea of IVF.

"I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," Bunnie Xo said. "I'm in my baby mama gardening [sic] era.'"

When she asked Jelly Roll how he'd feel about having a child together, he said, "I would love to have a baby with you," she recalled.



