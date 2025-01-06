Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Welcome 4 Farm Animals to Their Family: 'Our Lil' Farm Is Starting'

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's family just got a little bigger!

The multi-genre singer and the Dumb Blonde podcast host welcomed three fluffy "mini-cows." Bunnie XO shared the news in a Jan. 5 Instagram video captioned "Our lil' farm is starting." In the clip, the animal-loving couple and Jelly Roll's children — daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy —welcome the adorable calves to their new home.

The three calves, all males, are named Crunch, Brownie, and S'more, according to the video. As males, the young animals are either steers or bulls, not cows.

After the small farm animals are unveiled, the clip cuts to the family's dog, Chachi, "having a breakdown" and rolling around on the ground.

"Oh! We got cows!" Jelly Roll exclaims in the video.

In the first clip, Jelly Roll's son, Noah, tells Bunnie XO that his favorite of the new arrivals is Crunch — "he's like me," he says.

"I just feel like he's going to be a great bull!" Noah adds. "He's small, he's got the same hair as me, and he's probably nice!"

In another of Bunnie XO's Instagram videos about the bovine newcomers, she shares that the family planned to get only one farm animal but ended up with three. Crunch, S'more, and Brownie aren't the only new arrivals. The podcast host revealed in her last Jan. 5 Instagram post that Jelly Roll was "jealous" that everyone else got a farm animal but him — so he got a donkey.

"Come on, the donkey's here!" Bunnie XO exclaims in the video.

"I won't believe it 'til I see it!" Jelly Roll responds

The video cuts to a little donkey — named Griz — trotting out of a trailer.

"I love the donkey," Jelly Roll says, staring at Griz munching on grass in the enclosure. "I can't believe he's that small!"

