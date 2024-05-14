Jelly Roll Joins Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Onstage for a Classic Rock Cover: 'Love This Fella'

The country star and nu metal icon performed The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes" at Rockville Festival on May 10

Jelly Roll and Fred Durst just joined forces to cover rock royalty!

On Friday, May 10, Limp Bizkit performed a headlining set at Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the band’s frontman, Durst, 53, enlisted some help from the “Son of a Sinner” singer.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, 39, joined the band onstage at the Daytona International Speedway to perform The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes,” a setlist staple for the nu metal group, who famously covered it on their 2003 album Results May Vary.

In a clip of the epic crossover, captured by celebrity barber Mazerati Matt from side stage, the country star — who also performed at the Florida festival — walked out slowly after Durst told the crowd he needed an “angel” to come and “save me.”

He then repeated the phrase several times, seemingly in a nod to Jelly Roll’s track with Lainey Wilson, “Save Me.”

And, when the cowboy hat-wearing rapper emerged, the frontman yelled, “Oh my God. Ladies and gentlemen, Jelly Roll!”

After a round of applause, the “Save Me” singer began crooning the third verse of the classic track, singing, “No one knows what it's like / To be mistreated, to be defeated / Behind blue eyes.”

The musicians then sand the remainder of the Pete Townshend-penned track as an acoustic duet before sharing a hug, fan-captured footage shows.

The nu metal icon also shared a video of himself and Jelly Roll to commemorate the moment they shared.

“Once in a while, every once in a while, you get blessed and you run into an angel,” the “Break Stuff” rocker said, before turning the camera to reveal, once again, that the "angel" is Jelly Roll.

And, with a laugh, the country star joked, “An oversized one, baby, in a black ball cap like Johnny Cash!”

“Love this fella,” Durst wrote of the singer, adding that it “was a pleasure sharing the stage last night.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Jelly Roll in Burbank, California in September 2023

PEOPLE recently caught up with Jelly Roll as he prepares to kick off his massive Beautifully Broken Tour in August.

"I've always said this and I mean it, man, I know my music touches people different,” he told PEOPLE in April. “My songs aren't something you listen to by the pool on a Saturday.”

And, speaking about connecting with fans on his upcoming tour, he said, “My music's something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many them as I can every night.”

“I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song's ever helped,” he added.

