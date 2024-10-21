Jelly Roll Quits X as He Declares It the ‘Most Toxic Negative App to Ever Exist'

The country star said he is leaving the social media platform in a post shared on Oct. 20

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is done with social media!



On Sunday, Oct. 20, the country star, 39, announced that he is quitting X (formerly known as Twitter) as he labeled the social networking website “toxic.”

The musician wrote on X, “This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane.”

“It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s--- to each other with no consequences,” he continued, adding, “I’m out lol.”

The message was shared eight minutes after Jelly posted a photo of himself posing with Jack Black and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith backstage at the 2024 Rock Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19.



“This is crazy,” he wrote in the caption.

This is crazy pic.twitter.com/XxhqkuSglM — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) October 20, 2024

Related: Henry Winkler Has a Happy Day After Receiving Video from Jelly Roll in Response to His Fan Letter: 'Amazing'

During the ceremony on Saturday, the singer performed Ozzy Osbourne’s song "Mama, I'm Coming Home” in tribute to the 75-year-old rocker as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, while Black, 55, spoke at his induction, per Rolling Stone.

In the comment section of Jelly's photo, one user wrote, “Jack black looking real uncomfortable 🥵.”

He then responded, “Jack Black hung out with us for 10 hours in the green room, coolest most comfortable dude I’ve ever met in my life lol.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Winter/Getty Jelly pictured in 2023

Related: Jelly Roll Recalls Being Incarcerated at 13, Says He Was 'Still a Bad Person' in His Early 30s: 'The Entitlement I Had'

The star's departure from X comes after he opened up about his early run-ins with the law on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in an episode released on Oct. 14.

"It's deep-rooted insecurities early. I was always a bigger kid. So I had a little chip on my shoulder naturally as a young kid,” he recalled of his childhood.

Jelly explained of how he ended up going to jail, "I'd gotten a fight with a kid and back then they had the chain wallets ... I grabbed a chain wallet to try to hit him with it, and that was a strong-arm robbery case. So I ended up in the system for like 20-something months when I was 13 for that strong-arm robbery."

"I look back at those years, Jay, and I'm so embarrassed to talk about them," he admitted. "I was still a bad person in my early 30s, but I mean, I was a really horrible kid all the way into my mid-20s. People are always like, 'You're the nicest dude I've ever met.' I'm like, 'I'm so glad y'all haven't met nobody that knew me 20 years ago.' "

Jelly wraps up his Beautifully Broken tour on Oct. 27 in Charlotte, N.C.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.