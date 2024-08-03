Jelly Roll stops show to get chair for cancer survivor: See video

Jelly Roll spotted a fan in the front row of his concert and decided to stop performing to talk to her.

Last weekend during a stop in Midland, Michigan, about 81 miles north of Lansing, at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival the rapper, singer and songwriter paused his performance when he noticed a concert goer with an unusual accessory: an IV.

The heartwarming exchange between the two was captured in a video posted on TikTok.

"There's a young lady right here in the front row," Jelly Roll said.

He then called over his camera men and said he has seen may crazy things at his shows but nothing like this.

"This young lady is out here with a full blown IV," he said. "You're a cancer survivor."

The Grammy-winning artist began to interact with his fan and then called his team to make some adjustments.

"Let's get her a chair somewhere," he said "Let's get her somewhere comfortable to watch the rest of the show. We'll get you off your feet baby. Okay, you hear me?"

'The Beautifully Broken' tour dates

Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' tour with singer-songwriter Warren Zeiders and singer Alexandra Kay will make several stop at cities around the country.

Here's a list of some of his upcoming stops:

