Jemele Hill to Britt McHenry: ‘Be Careful, Your Racism Is Showing’

Former ESPN hosts Jemele Hill and Britt McHenry traded barbs over the weekend after Hill accused McHenry of “racism” in a tweet.

“Does anyone actually watch this show?” McHenry asked her followers on Instagram on Friday, criticizing ESPN’s Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre and pointing to their show, “High Noon,” as an indication that the network prioritizes “filling demo’s over talent.”

“Be careful, your racism is showing,” Hill wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of McHenry’s post.

“Had she just said she didn’t like the show, i wouldn’t have said anything. But she immediately suggested that they were on tv because of her race. These guys are my friends, and she’s a moron for belittling them in that way,” she later explained on Twitter.

McHenry issued her own response after Torre shared Hill’s post: “Maybe if you had better & original humor, your show wouldn’t have already been cut to half hour. Thanks for keeping up with my IG though!”





McHenry left ESPN in 2016 and is currently a Fox News contributor. Hill is a staff writer for The Atlantic.

