Jemele Hill Confirms ESPN Departure

Jemele Hill, the outspoken sports journalist and commentator who sparked a massive controversy for the Walt Disney-owned cable network when she called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on social media last year, confirmed she will leave the network to pursue other ventures.

“Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about my job status<” Hill said on Twitter Friday. ” Today is my last day at ESPN.”

Connor Schell, the ESPN executive vice president who oversees all ESPN content, said in a statement that Hill was “an exceptionally talented writer, storyteller host and commentator whose unique voice has made ESPN’s many platforms better over the last 12 years. As she moves forward into the next phase of her career, with the desire to produce content outside of sports, we wish her the best and thank her for her work.”

More to come…

