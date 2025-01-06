Jemima Goldsmith rushed to hospital after fall on South African mountain

Jemima Goldsmith was rushed to hospital after “a tumble” during a mountain hike in South Africa.

The film producer, 50, said she fell while descending from the summit of Lion’s Head in Cape Town.

She shared photographs online showing her in a wheelchair and her right foot and ankle in a protective walking boot.

Ms Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan’s former prime minister and international cricketer Imran Khan, was visiting South Africa to celebrate the new year.

“Festive break (pun intended) in Cape Town,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Embracing the highs and the lows of 2025 (incredible views from the summit of Lion’s Head with friends & fam and then a tumble & an interminable hobble down in the dark). Happy New Year folks.”

Ms Goldsmith, the daughter of the late financier Sir James Goldsmith, also posed on crutches in pictures taken at hospital.

The former journalist lives at her Kiddington Hall estate in Oxfordshire, which she bought for £15 million in 2010. The Grade II-listed country house is ringed by gardens designed by Capability Brown.

Ms Goldsmith revealed in October that she had been “bullied and harassed into silence” by Pakistan’s government following the imprisonment of her ex-husband Mr Khan, who was the country’s prime minister between 2018 and 2022.

He was sentenced to three years in prison last year on charges his supporters claim are politically motivated.

Ms Goldsmith accused the Pakistani authorities of stopping all visits to Khan by his family and lawyers, postponing court hearings and preventing him from calling their two sons, who live in London, since early September.

“He is now completely isolated, in solitary confinement, literally in the dark, with no contact with the outside world,” she said.

Ms Goldsmith and Mr Khan have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who live in London.

She is the founder of television production company Instinct Productions and has previously been in relationships with Hugh Grant and Russell Brand.

Ms Goldsmith, who converted to Islam before her marriage to Mr Khan, has spoken out in support of Palestine and Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.