Jen Affleck Is Back in Utah as Questions Loom About Her Return to “Mormon Wives” Season 2 (Exclusive Source)

The MomTok star was absent from her costars' recent social media videos teasing the reality show's second installment

Jen Affleck/Instagram; Taylor Paul/Instagram Jen Affleck; Taylor Paul, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Demi Engemann and Mikayla Matthews in an Instagram Reel.

As the world awaits the second installment of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, fans are wondering which MomTok stars will return for season 2. While the official cast is yet to be revealed, some are already speculating about the absence of some key players.

Jennifer Affleck was missing from her costars' recent social media videos hinting at what's to come. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Mayci Neeley spotlighted several of her fellow costars with footage of them posing for the camera, but Affleck didn't appear beside her name on screen. Instead, the blank screen simply read, "Jen..." in overlaying text.

While Affleck's presence in season 2 has yet to be confirmed, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively that she is back in Utah right now. It's still unclear whether she is actively filming or participating in the upcoming season of the Hulu series.

Related: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reportedly Renewed for Season 2: Who Is Expected to Return

Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, Demi Engemann and Mikayla Matthews also shared videos on Thursday to tease their reality show's renewal.

Like Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, 31, is the only other Mormon Wives star absent from the clips shared to Instagram and TikTok. A representative for Leavitt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, however, she did individually hint at season 2 in a TikTok posted on Friday, Oct. 4.

The video shows a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives group chat beginning with a text from Paul reading, "Hey guys added Whit back to the chat!" In reply, Leavitt typed and sent a friendly message.

"Excited to film season 2 with all of you," her text began. "I know there's tough conversations ahead but I look forward to our journey together."

Leavitt also discussed her hopes for season 2 during her appearance on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. During the podcast episode released on Oct. 3, Leavitt said she wants to "be herself" in the second season, especially after all of the drama that unfolded in season 1.

Whitney Leavitt/Instagram Whitney Leavitt.

Related: Whitney Leavitt Says She Wants to 'Continue to Be Myself' in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

"I don't wanna feel like I need to have some calculated game," the reality mom said. "If there's animosity towards other women — which there is — I would love to, like, sit down and figure out what that is."

The Hulu series' explosive first season concluded as Jennifer Affleck struggled with relocating as her husband Zac pursued medical school. Last month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple sold their home in Orem, Utah, furthering more questions about how her move would affect her place on the series.



The end of season 1 also saw Affleck call Ngatikaura with some bombshell news about her future plans with Zac.

"Jen told me that she's leaving MomTok because of Zac," Ngatikaura revealed to Engemann during the episode, adding, "He doesn't want her associated with us. I am really sad that this is just a continuous pattern that's not getting better."



Fred Hayes/Disney Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'.

Related: Whitney Leavitt Says She Wants to 'Continue to Be Myself' in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

After Ngatikaura expressed worries that Zac had given his wife an ultimatum, the episode showed scenes of the couple exploring New York City, where he was accepted to medical school.

The couple recently came under scrutiny last month regarding their supposed familial connections to Ben and Casey Affleck. On the show, the MomTok star said her father-in-law, David Affleck, is the cousin of the famous brothers. Last month, however, a source familiar with the Utah Affleck family told PEOPLE exclusively that their alleged relation to the Boston Afflecks "is absolutely not true."

"There's no relationship. I just don't think that's very fair about that either," the insider explained, noting that the Mormon faith takes genealogy very seriously.

Jen Affleck/Instagram Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck.

Related: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Zac Affleck Reportedly Has No Relation to Ben Affleck: 'Absolutely Not True' (Exclusive Source)

"So Zac Affleck is her husband. [His father] is David Affleck. Zac's grandfather is Gordon Affleck. Zac's great-grandparents — which would [establish] second cousins — his name is Alan Burt Affleck. Then Ben's dad is Tim Affleck. His grandfather is Myron Junior. His great-grandparent is Myron Senior. No, Alan Burt and Myron Senior aren't brothers or anything," the source claimed.

A look back at each side's family tree shows that while Zac's family has ties back to England, Ben and Casey Affleck's relatives date back to Scotland.

Reps for the Utah couple and Hulu declined to comment on the matter. PEOPLE also reached out to representatives for Ben and Casey Affleck.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.