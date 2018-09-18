Jenifer Lewis’s Nod to Nike and Colin Kaepernick Was the Highlight of the Emmys Red Carpet

From Esquire

Jenifer Lewis knows you don't need to say anything to tell people what you think. On the Emmys red carpet-a black-tie affair-the Black-ish star wore a Nike sweatshirt, leggings, and sneakers. This comes just a week after all hell broke loose when Nike unveiled its advertisement with Colin Kaepernick.

It was a divisive play on Nike's part, to say the least. Some people actually burned their Nike gear, while others bought stuff from the swoosh by the ton to support the brand. Lewis's own statement aligns with those in support of Nike's hard "yes" on Kaepernick's stand for decency in America.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," she told Variety. Damn right, and thank you to Jessica Lewis for making things abundantly clear, lest someone try to distract from the point here.

It's heartening to see Lewis take to the red carpet and make a genuine statement. Sure, there are some who would call it a risky move, but there's no better spot to ensure you're getting in front of as many eyes as possible. Here's hoping everyone pays attention.

