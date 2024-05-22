Jenks Plans to Fix Nightmare on Elm St.

CBC

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after he was assaulted by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday. The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution. Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that Pickton is between life and death. Pickton was taken to a hospital for treatment and the assailant is