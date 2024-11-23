Jenks vs. Union Highlights

Latest Stories
- Kansas City Star
New Chiefs kicker has lived many lives at age 25: ‘How is this guy even in the NFL?’
The newest Chiefs kicker has quite a backstory.
- FTW Outdoors
Daniel Jones shared a classy written goodbye to the Giants as they unsubtly end his tenure
Say what you want about Daniel Jones as a professional quarterback. He's still a human being with feelings, and he deserves a lot better from the New York Giants as they unsubtly end his tenure as their starter
- FTW Outdoors
The banging noise on Steelers-Browns broadcast was so annoying that even Al Michaels complained
Amazon NFL broadcaster Al Michaels spoke for all fans on Thursday night by griping about the banging noise coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game broadcast. Cleveland fans in attendance at Huntington Bank Field banged on what sounded like a metal fence…
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of Thursday Night Football: Browns stun Steelers in wild snow game
Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston led the way as the Browns defeated the Steelers in a wild game played in the snow.
- FTW Outdoors
How the Giants' releasing Daniel Jones now affects their dead salary cap space
Can't say this is surprising, but it's a situation that escalated to the point where it was necessary. A day after Daniel Jones played scout team safety and the quarterback shared a classy written goodbye, the New York Giants announced they were gran
- FTW Outdoors
Daniel Jones may stink, but the Giants did him dirty before releasing him
Two things can be true, and in the case of the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones on Friday, that's, well, the truth. The first true thing: Daniel Jones probably isn't a starting QB-caliber player in the NFL. As a Giants fan myself, I've watched pretty much every snap…
- FTW Outdoors
NC State ran 1 of the worst trick plays in college football history against Georgia Tech
NC State ran one of the worst trick plays of all time in college football against hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday night. In a terrible play design that should be banished from the face of the Earth, the Wolfpack shifted its formation to send most of its offensive line out…
- USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid sounds off after details of team meeting were leaked
Joel Embiid sounded off after details of a team meeting were publicly disclosed, saying, “Whoever leaked that is a real piece of (expletive)."
- The Hockey News
NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Trade Speculation About The Ducks And Maple Leafs
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson won his first three starts back in the lineup. Will that raise his trade value? There's speculation on him and the Maple Leafs' center depth.
- The Canadian Press
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week — and rivals step in
MONTREAL — Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market — while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
- FTW Outdoors
Rex Ryan's pitch to coach the Jets again is actually brilliant
If I'm Woody Johnson, I'm listening very hard to Rex Ryan making his pitch to come back and coach the New York Jets again. While speaking to ESPN New York's Bart & Hahn, Ryan -- now with ESPN -- he made a pitch that was pretty darn good. "There’s way too much tale
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews Provides Health Update Via Instagram
Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews provided a health update via his Instagram account.
- USA TODAY Sports
Shohei Ohtani's wife and dog Decoy have priceless reaction to slugger winning MVP award
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani may have won his third MVP award on Thursday, but Decoy, the Dodgers' most valuable pup, stole the show.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
'I Don't Know If I Was Aware Enough': Darnell Nurse Takes Blame For Ryan Reaves Hit
Additionally, Darnell Nurse calls out the reckless nature of Ryan Reaves' play style.
- The Canadian Press
Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken left leg
Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks, an injury that pauses the Washington Capitals superstar captain’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.
- The Canadian Press
If the Jets don't want Aaron Rodgers back, the 4-time MVP will find another home: Analysis
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB rumors: Latest news on free agents Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and more
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
- The Canadian Press
Jets' Super Bowl dreams with Rodgers have fizzled into a tumultuous mess with lots of uncertainty
Aaron Rodgers sat in front of a packed auditorium at the New York Jets' facility and shared an observation a few generations of frustrated fans knew all too well.
- The Canadian Press
Browns' Newsome calls Steelers' Pickens "fake tough guy" after scuffle on last play of Cleveland win
CLEVELAND (AP) — An incompletion and the final whistle ended Thursday night's snow-covered game between the Steelers and Browns.
- People
Police Reportedly Recover Travis Kelce's Watch Stolen During Burglary of His Kansas City Home
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home in Leawood, Kan., was burglarized less than 48 hours after a break-in at the home of his teammate Patrick Mahomes on Oct. 6