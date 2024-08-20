Jenn Tran Admits to 'Falling for All 4' Remaining Men, But 1 Says He's 'Struggling' to 'Meet Her Where She’s At'

The physician assistant student embarked on Hometown dates with Devin, Jeremy, Jonathan and Marcus on the Aug. 19 episode of 'The Bachelorette'

DISNEY/John Fleenor Bachelorette Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran met the parents of her final four on the Aug. 19 episode of The Bachelorette.

First, she headed to Houston with Devin.

“On the first night, if you told me Devin was getting a Hometown in Houston, Texas, I probably would not have believed you,” Jenn, 26, said in an on-camera interview. “But as the weeks have gone by, Devin has really surprised me.”

First, Jenn met Devin’s running club, who wore shirts with the reality stars’ faces on them. Devin’s friends asked him what he liked about Jenn, and Devin, 28, said, “She accepts me for who I am 100%.”

Devin introduced Jenn to his dog Charlie, followed by his mom Jennifer, dad Temo, grandfather Gary, grandma Phyllis and brother Pierce. The freight company owner recounted to his family how his journey with Jenn took them to Australia, and Jenn asked Devin’s loved ones if they’d heard of the Thunder Down Under.



“He put on a little show,” Jenn told Devin’s family, adding that he wore a G-string.

“As little as they could possibly let me wear,” Devin chimed in.

When speaking with Temo privately, Devin told his dad that he felt “pretty sure” he loved Jenn.

“She’s a person that I do see the rest of my life with,” Devin said.

DISNEY/John Fleenor Bachelorette Jenn Tran and suitor Devin

Jenn expressed a similar sentiment to Jennifer.

“I just really fell like we’ve gotten to a point in our relationship where I feel so strongly for him and can really see a future with him,” Jenn said.

Jennifer encouraged her son to tell Jenn how he felt even though he worried about there being other men left in the running for her heart.

“If you’re feeling that way, don’t hold back,” Jennifer told Devin, adding, “You’re not going to be The One if you don’t.”

So after they parted ways with his family, Devin told Jenn he loved her.

“I am falling so hard for you,” Jenn responded.



JEREMY’S HOMETOWN DATE

Jeremy started off his Hometown in Farfield, Conn. by bringing Jenn to a Stew Leonard’s grocery store.

“This is the wildest grocery store I’ve ever been to!” Jenn told the cameras after seeing the store’s singing milk cartons, cow mascot and homemade donuts.

Jenn and Jeremy, 29, shared a lobster roll before running into his aunt. Then they put together a bouquet to bring to his mom Karen.

The PA student also met Jeremy’s stepfather Michael, his sisters Lindsey and Emily, and Lindsay’s fiancé Alex. Jeremy informed his family how he told Jenn he had a big penis when they first met.

DISNEY/John Fleenor Bachelorette Jenn Tran and suitor Devin

“When she was named The Bachelorette, she described what she looks for in a guy, and I said to myself, that is not Jeremy,” Karen said in an on-camera interview.

When Jenn spoke with Emily, she asked Jeremy’s younger sister whether he would be ready to get engaged at the end of the process. Emily said “maybe not” and proceeded to tell her brother that Jenn thought he was guarded because they “hadn’t expressed, really, how you felt about each other.”

“I’m not going to sit here right now and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to propose to her tomorrow,’” Jeremy told the cameras. “I’m taking it day by day.”

Still, Jeremy told his mom, “I’m very happy with everything.”

Karen pointed out that Jenn still had three men left in the running, but Jeremy felt confident.

“She likes me the most,” he assured.

Jenn left her conversation with Karen feeling discouraged that she didn’t know whether Jeremy would be ready to commit to Jenn.

“She doesn’t seem hopeful about the relationship,” Jenn observed in an on-camera interview.

After they left Jeremy’s family’s house, Jenn asked him directly whether he felt ready to get engaged.

“I’m ready for it with the right person,” he assured Jenn.

Jeremy also told her he was falling for her. “I love being with you, like, genuinely,” he said.

Jenn responded, “That makes me so happy.”



JONATHAN’S HOMETOWN

Next, Jenn landed in San Diego, where she wondered if Jonathan could open up about how he feels about her.

After a game of lacrosse, Jonathan told Jenn he could “see something here." But, “I don’t use the term like love lightly,” he continued. “So it’s like, I don’t want to say ‘love’ if I’m not fully there.”

That didn’t reassure Jenn.

“It worries me that he isn’t able to fully lean into his feelings for me,” she said in an on-camera interview.

DISNEY/John Fleenor Bachelorette Jenn Tran and suitor Jonathan

However, Jonathan, 27, told the cameras he wanted to get “clarity” from his family before going all in on Jenn.

When that time came, Jonathan’s sister-in-law told Jenn and the creative director that their relationship could be the real deal since she and Jonathan’s sister Zach moved swiftly in their relationship (they said “I love you” on the third date) and have been married for four years.

“If it’s the right person, like, time doesn’t really matter,” she said.

Jenn confided in Jonathan’s mom Lisa when they spoke one on one about her hesitancies to move forward with him.

“It’s been challenging to figure out exactly what I feel about Jonathan because I know he’s holding back a little bit,” Jenn confessed to Lisa.

Lisa replied, “Is he realistically someone you’re going to pick?”

Jenn said she wouldn’t be there with his family if she didn’t see Jonathan as a real option.

Lisa urged Jonathan to be more open with Jenn. “You’ll never know if you don’t put it all out there,” she said to him.

With that, Jonathan felt like he had the clarity he needed.

“This opened my eyes to so much and I love so much about that it’s … am I getting there? 100%,” he said to Jenn.

Jenn asked Jonathan to be clearer about how he felt. “Jennifer Tran, I am falling for you,” he told her.

Jenn shared the same sentiment with him. “I am also falling for you,” she said.



MARCUS’ HOMETOWN DATE

Jenn wound the week down in Tacoma, Wash., where she met Marcus’ parental figures Scott and Sue, as well as his sister Gabriella. After Jenn and Marcus, 32, told everyone about their first date skydiving, the army ranger veteran spoke with Scott privately.

“I think I’m kinda stuck somewhere between really, really liking someone and loving them,” Marcus said to Scott, clarifying that he was “not in love” with Jenn yet.

Jenn said to Gabriella that she and Marcus have “a connection that I can’t really describe fully.” And despite know knowing “exactly how much he feels for me,” Jenn teared up as she told Gabriella, “I’m definitely falling in love with him and I think that I get scared because I also don’t want to get my heart broken.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor Bachelorette Jenn Tran and suitor Marcus

Marcus admitted he felt hesitant about proposing at the end of the show.

“I want to make sure that I’m doing that with the right person and I think that just the speed of everything is just kind of what’s kind of making it hard for me to get out of my own way,” he said.

But Gabriella encouraged him to let his guard down. “Love is scary but it’s definitely worth it at the end of the day,” she told Marcus.

Jenn left the day feeling like she could be part of Marcus’s family — and Marcus felt like the meeting went well, too.

“The way that they feel about you is an extension of the way that I feel about you,” he told Jenn. “So, I want you to know that, ya know, I am falling for you.”

Jenn felt similarly. “Especially after today, I’m falling for you, too,” she responded.



ROSE CEREMONY

Ahead of the rose ceremony, all four remaining guys touched base over a round of beers about how their dates went with Jenn.

“I felt like very good leaving the Hometown,” Jeremy told the other men. “Maybe I should be more nervous.”

So did Devin, who said to the group that he felt “really sure” about his future with Jenn. “I don’t have any more reservations for her,” Devin added.

As a result, Marcus told the cameras he felt “like I’m behind right now.”

“Honestly, it’s this feeling of shame of not being there yet,” Marcus continued. “What are those guys doing that I’m incapable of right now? It does make me feel like there’s like something wrong with me.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor Bachelorette Jenn Tran with finalists (from left) Devin, Jonathan, Marcus and Jeremy

But Jenn didn’t see it that way. When she showed up to the rose ceremony, told host Jesse Palmer she had strong feelings for all four of the guys.

“I’m definitely falling for all for of these men and that’s why tonight is so hard for me,” Jenn told Jesse, 45.

Jenn didn’t sense Marcus’s concerns and gave him a rose, and she did the same for Devin and Jonathan, meaning Jeremy would go back to the land of Stew Leonard’s.

“Even though it ended like this, I’m at peace with it because I know that whoever is in there will take care of you,” Jeremy told Jenn before he departed.

Jenn explained to the cameras why she let Jeremy go. “It’s someone that I wanted to see a future with,” she said, “but I just didn’t see it fully there.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



