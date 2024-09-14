Jenn Tran Attends PEOPLE's 50th Birthday Party with Jonathon Johnson Following Devin Strader Breakup

The duo posed together on the red carpet at the event in Los Angeles

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran in 2024

Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson are spending time together.

On Friday, Sept. 13, The Bachelorette star was accompanied to PEOPLE Magazine's 50th birthday party at The Chain House in Los Angeles by Johnson, one of the contestants from her season.

At the event, Tran, 26, wore a black tube dress with strappy heels, which she paired with sparkling earrings, a sun ring and red nail polish.

Johnson, 28, meanwhile, opted for light-wash jeans and a white T-shirt. He coordinated his shoes with his black leather belt.



Elyse Jankowski/Getty Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran in 2024

Related: Bachelorette Jenn Tran Says Devin 'Doesn’t Give a Crap' About Their Relationship: 'Next Level of Crazy' (Exclusive)

Tran, who appeared on the 21st season of The Bachelorette, had previously gotten engaged during the finale of the show to Devin Strader. However, the couple broke up not long after a proposal in Hawaii.

"As soon as we had left Hawai'i, things were just different," Tran told host Jesse Palmer during the After The Final Rose special. "It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time."



Tran then got a call from Strader after not hearing from him, where he told her he wanted to break off the engagement. "[He said] he didn't love me anymore, feel the same way and felt like something had been off since the second thing he proposed. He regretted getting engaged," she said.

Though Tran offered to work things out and move forward, the engagement was called off following the 15-minute phone call.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Johnson, meanwhile, who had made it to the fantasy suites, had a strong connection with Tran. At one point, the reality stars dropped the "L" word.

“I felt like I could spend the rest of my life with this guy,” Tran said at one point in the series, before Johnson was ultimately sent home.



Following her breakup from Strader, Tran started appearing in Johnson's TikToks, which led to fans speculating about whether or not the two are dating in the comments sections of their videos.



Chelsea Lauren/for People Magazine Jenn Tran in 2024

Related: Bachelorette Jenn Tran Shoots Her Shot at NBA Player Max Strus After Breaking Up with Devin Strader

During the Men Tell All special in August, Johnson revealed that he was the first person asked to join Bachelor in Paradise for its upcoming season.

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is slated to premiere in 2025.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.