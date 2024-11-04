Jenn Tran’s Brother Asks 'When’s the Wedding Rehearsal' After She Posts Sweet Video Dedicated to “DWTS”' Sasha Farber

After her shocking elimination on last week's 'Dancing with the Stars,' the former 'Bachelorette' star paid homage to the tender moments she shared with Farber

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty (L) Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

Jenn Tran's brother can hear wedding bells... or so he thinks!

Shortly after the former Bachelorette paid homage to her time on Dancing with the Stars with her partner Sasha Farber on Instagram, her brother James seemingly gave the pro dancer his stamp of approval with a cheeky comment left under the post.

The sentimental montage began with a clip of Jenn, 26, crying while confronting her ex-fiancé Devin Strader at the After the Final Rose ceremony. The video then transitioned to a shot of Jenn and Sasha, 40, running through the airport with bags in hand to catch a flight. Hours later, she would be named as part of the season 33 cast on Good Morning America.

Related: Derek Hough Says He's 'Happy for' Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber After She Teases Their 'Private Rehearsals' Post-DWTS Elimination

In addition to featuring rehearsal footage, photoshoots and clips from their performances on the show, Jenn snuck in a few tender moments the couple shared throughout their journey.

Pointing to the Dancing with the Stars sign during her first rehearsal, Jenn asked Sasha, "Am I a star or are you a star?” to which he replied while grabbing her hand, “You are my star!”

Set to Taylor Swift's "Long Live," the video ended with footage from their last rehearsal together.

“From our first rehearsal to our last @sashafarber1,” she captioned the post.

Disney/Eric McCandless (L) Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Related: Sasha Farber Says He Wanted to 'Be a Gentleman' After Julianne Hough Asked Why He Didn’t Kiss Jenn Tran on DWTS (Exclusive)

In the comments section, Sasha replied to the touching tribute with a series of emojis. "🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" he wrote.

James, on the other hand, asked: "When’s the wedding rehearsal? 🤔"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her time on Dancing with the Stars, Jenn and Sasha sparked romance rumors when fans noticed their natural chemistry and flirty banter.

Though she was eliminated following her "Halloween Nightmares” performance on Oct. 29, she told PEOPLE she was grateful to have met Farber and their DWTS family.

"All the people that I've met have been so kind. I truly felt like a part of the family here. So, I'm walking away with a new family that I didn't know that I had, and such an incredible man who I got to meet by twist of fate,” Jenn said of Sasha. “We weren't even supposed to be on the show this season, so I'm just so happy.”

James isn't the only person in Jenn's life who has commented on their flirty interactions. Days after her elimination, the former Bachelorette shared a video on TikTok, showing her knocking on Farber’s door. “Private rehearsals starting ASAP #DWTS,” she wrote alongside the clip.

In response to the video, Derek Hough, who serves as a judge on season 33 of the ABC dance competition, showed his support, writing: "I give this a 100 :) happy for you two ❤️”

Pro Ezra Sosa, who was paired with Anna Delvey this season, also shared two comments, including "this is so cute 🥹" and “i ship it.”