Jenn Tran gets a Max Strus follow on Instagram after shooting her shot with Cavaliers player

Are we getting something brewing between The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Cleveland Cavaliers shooter Max Strus?

We'll see. Because Tran did a good job of shooting her shot on a podcast (was she inspired by Travis Kelce?), and what we know is that Strus is following her on Instagram.

She was on The Viall Files and there was a discussion about how she has a crush on Jayson Tatum. But he's dating Ella Mai.

So she had this to say, instead: "I’m switching my celebrity crush. Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here and I’m ready.”

Someone noticed Strus is following on Instagram, so ... stay tuned!

