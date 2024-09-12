Jenn Tran Gives Update on Friendship with Maria Georgas After Ex Devin Strader Followed Her on Social Media

"I still support her from afar regardless of whatever events have transpired since then," Jenn said on the Sept. 12 episode of 'The Viall Files'

Jose Alvarado, Jr./ABC; John Nacion/Getty Jenn Tran (left) and Maria Georgas (right)

Jenn Tran is clearing the air regarding her friendship with Maria Georgas.

On the Thursday, Sept. 12 episode of The Viall Files, hosted by Bachelor alum Nick Viall, Jenn opened up about her relationship with Maria. At the After the Final Rose special, Jenn, 26, called out ex-fiancé Devin Strader for following Maria, 30, on social media after their breakup.

“I mean, I do wanna say that when I mentioned her name on stage, I never meant to insinuate that there was anything going on between her and Devin,” The Bachelorette star explained. “When I mentioned that, it was purely about Devin and nothing else.”

Some have speculated that Maria insinuating Jenn was the third choice for Bachelorette on a previous episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying “it was mine until it wasn’t,” is what drew them apart. But when directly asked about it, Jenn remained quiet.

Cindy Ord/WireImage; Devin Strader/Instagram; Disney/Andrew Eccles (l-r) Maria Georgas, Devin Strader, Jenn Tran

“I still support her from afar regardless of whatever events have transpired since then, and that's between me and her,” she said. “At the end of the day, people just grow apart, and that's that. But I still support her, and she still supports me. And I'm happy to know that we can do that.”

“If we see each other at an event, I'm gonna hug her,” Jenn added. “We're gonna be great. We're gonna pick up right where we left off.”

Maria took to TikTok days after AFR aired to address Jenn’s allegations about Devin following her. In her video, the executive assistant said it “was hard to watch,” but maintained she never interacted with Devin.

“I’m over coming to defense for my character," she continued. "I know who I am and my friends and family know who I am. The fact that I had you guys watch me through a screen and still be able to see how real I was, I have no words. I understand Jenn having to speak up about it — say your piece, girlfriend, I respect it. I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative.”

While she did confirm that Devin followed her in August, Maria said she doesn’t “pay attention” to who follows her and who doesn’t.

“I had no clue about that until people brought it to my attention,” she explained. “And by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed. Let me clear the air on something: I have never met Devin before.”

Devin also posted a response to Jenn on his own social media in a since-deleted 13-minute video. Calling following Maria an "ill-advised” and “emotionally charged decision,” he said he takes "full accountability" for his actions.

"I did apologize and she is the only one who needed an apology," he shared. "In that moment, I realized I made a mistake, and I am sorry to her for that. Reflecting back, I do realize that I did make a poor decision, and I shouldn't be playing with people's feelings, especially when it's regarding their emotions.”

