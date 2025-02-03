Jenna Bush Hager Ribs ‘Bewildered’ Dad With Beyoncé Meme

Jenna Bush Hager noticed an uncanny parallel between Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards and her dad George W. Bush at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The Today host was joined by guest host and Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim on Monday, where they discussed the meme-ification of Beyoncé’s shocked look following her win for Best Country album. The Cowboy Carter singer’s reaction sparked a wave of memes online, just like a certain former president has been known to do.

“I was happy because my dad also made some facial expressions at the inauguration,” Bush Hager noted.

Former President George W. Bush was spotted smiling during Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Yoq0LZxC91 — The American Conservative (@amconmag) January 20, 2025

“He didn’t do anything and [Beyoncé] didn’t do anything, they just looked surprised or delighted,” she continued, bringing up a side by side of Bush and Beyoncé, with the similar look of “bewilderment,” as Nwodim called it.

George W. Bush at the inauguration is me when I see the waitress bringing my food. pic.twitter.com/IacbHDx2Fs — Becc. (@beccsalright) January 20, 2025

This is by far the greatest George Bush inauguration meme out there. Perfect 😂 pic.twitter.com/oEq2o3mhvX — NickZ (@nickz) January 25, 2025

Bush Hager has long been aware of her father’s ability to “go viral for basically anything,” she’d said previously on Today. Even though she felt like a proud “stage mom” watching her father at the inauguration last month since he was so “well behaved” as to not draw too much attention, she noted he still didn’t escape internet notoriety.

“I mean, he raised his eyebrows and went viral,” she joked.

when you get a teams call but you’re boarding your flight. pic.twitter.com/ISHLvjW0M7 — TB🤴🏾 (@TevonBlair) February 3, 2025

WHEN SOMETHING GOOD HAPPENS IN 2025 pic.twitter.com/QYiFbcOM3P — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 3, 2025

At Trump’s previous inauguration, Bush went viral for struggling with his rain poncho, as his TV-host daughter also mentioned during her segment. “Eight years ago there was a poncho—he couldn’t figure out a poncho and it became a thing,” she said, explaining that she didn’t have to worry over her mother Laura Bush, as she’s “so lovely” in public.

But while Beyoncé, who made Grammy history by becoming the first Black artist to win Best Country Album before also winning Album of the Year for the first time, and George W. Bush may have been “bewildered for different reasons,” as Bush Hager put it, they are apparently equally capable of going viral.