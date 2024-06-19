Jenna Bush Hager Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Mila Has Some Impressive Makeup Skills: She's a 'Little Bobbi Brown'

"I would let her do my makeup," Bush Hager says

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Jenna Bush Hager and daughter Mila

Jenna Bush Hager is astounded by her daughter's makeup skills.

On Wednesday, June 19, the mom of three, 42, chatted with co-host Hoda Kotb, 59, on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna about how her 11-year-old daughter Mila has somehow acquired excellent makeup skills.

“Isn’t it weird how early kids are now wearing makeup though? Isn’t it strange?” Kotb begins the conversation.

“Well not only are they wearing it, but I mean, we’ve talked about this. The whole skincare craze," Bush Hager shares. "I didn’t do skincare until I was like breaking out and it was necessary and even then it was like, I didn’t really want to. It was like, my mom was like, ‘Now wash your face and brush your teeth.'"

Kotb agrees, noting that it felt like they were "forced into" doing skincare. She goes on to say that she found it weird watching parents put makeup on their kids during her daughters' ballet recital.

“The strange thing about one of my children, like Mila Hager is very good at makeup. Very good," Hager responds.

“She’s probably good at art. She can draw," Kotb adds.

“Well they both are artists but she’s good at it. I would let her do my makeup," Bush Hager insists.

"And she is 11," the mom of three adds. "And at 11 years old, I remember coming out, we were going to church, and I put on some makeup, all over my face, and I think it looked clown-like. And my father was like, ‘Now we’re going to be late for church.’ I had to go wash my makeup off."

"But meanwhile, somehow, at 11 years old, my child is like a little Bobbi Brown.” “It’s not too much! She does the right amount. It’s not crazy. I don’t know."

In addition to Mila, Bush Hager shares her kids Henry "Hal" Harold, 4, and Poppy Louise, 8, with husband Henry Hager.

