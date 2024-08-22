Jenna Dewan Breastfeeds Daughter Rhiannon in Intimate Snap as She Celebrates Two Months Together

The actress shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and Rhiannon and son Callum, 4, with fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan celebrates two months with her daughter.

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her daughter Rhiannon.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the actress, 43, shared sweet Instagram photos of her and her daughter Rhiannon, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo lay in bed together, as Rhiannon breastfeeds from Dewan.

"Two months with Rhi 🤍," the proud mom captioned the post.

In June, Dewan announced on Instagram that she was excited to welcome her third child, revealing her name in the post. "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍," she wrote.

She continued, "From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍."

On Aug. 18, two months after giving birth on, the mom of three shared a series of photos on her Instagram, which included a snapshot of her daughter Everly, 11, holding Rhiannon in her lap. In the picture, Rhiannon looks up at her older sister in awe. Dewan shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. She shares Rhiannon and son Callum, 4, with Kazee.

In the post, Dewan also included a cute video of the three smiling and pursing their lips, as well as a shot of the two sisters together. "Very cutesy 💞," she captioned her post.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan and her daughter.

This month, the actress was also spotted filming for season 7 of her ABC series The Rookie, where she shared on Instagram photos of her in costume and in her trailer holding then-7-week-old Rhiannon, introducing her around set.

Another photo in her post captured her in a makeup chair getting a gash put on her forehead while she breastfeeds her daughter. "Back to work… with a +1 🥰," Dewan wrote in her caption.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Crate & Kids in June, Dewan opened up about managing her blended family life between her kids.

"Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you," the Step Up star said of her co-parenting philosophy. "That includes getting the new normal of a blended family."

No matter the circumstances, Dewan maintains that her children are always the top priority. "Kids always come first. How you feel about your kids," she said. "How you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else."



