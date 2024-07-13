Jenna Dewan Posts Sweet Photo with All 3 Kids as She Shares Snippets of Life at 'Home'

Dewan's set of photos showed her breastfeeding her newborn daughter and posing with her older children

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan and her children

Jenna Dewan is sharing a look at her new normal as a mom of three!

The Step Up star, 43, posted a carousel of snapshots on Instagram on Saturday, July 13, featuring all of her children. The family photos come less than a month after she welcomed daughter Rhiannon Lee Kathryn with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she also shares son Callum.

Dewan is also mom to daughter Everly, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan with her kids Callum, Everly and Rhiannon

The Rookie star stared at the camera while sitting outside in a full face of makeup and a black top in the first photo. The post also includes photos of Rhiannon — who will turn a month old on Sunday — sleeping on her mom's chest.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The ladies of the family smiled in a sweet selfie in one photo, with Everly, 11, holding her baby sister as their mom snapped the shot.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan and baby daughter Rhiannon

Related: Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Baby Daughter Rhiannon: ‘Home and in Cuddle Heaven’

The carousel also features photos of Dewan breastfeeding Rhiannon and showing off her postpartum body as she posed in a gray bra and black shorts while looking down at her phone.

Dewan also shared a photo of Kazee looking at his newborn daughter as he cradled her in his arms.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Steve Kazee and Rhiannon in 2024

The mom of three smiled brightly with all of her kids in the final snapshot in the post. Callum, 4, held onto a snack and looked away from the camera, while his older sister smiled and rested her head on Dewan's shoulder.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan and her daughters Everly and Rhiannon

Related: Jenna Dewan Shares Photos of Newborn Rhiannon and Family Dog: ‘The Two Babies’

"Home 🤍," Dewan captioned the intimate family photos.



The Supergirl alum announced Rhiannon's birth when the newborn was just days old in an Instagram post on June 20, and has been sharing glimpses of the baby on social media ever since.



Dewan previously spoke to PEOPLE in June about co-parenting with Tatum, 44.

"Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you," she said at the time. "That includes getting the new normal of a blended family."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.