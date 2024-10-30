Jenna Dewan Says She's 'Grateful' for Fiancé Steve Kazee in Birthday Post: 'Here's to All the Years Ahead'

"Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, and the glue to our little family," wrote Dewan

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is wishing her fiancé Steve Kazee a happy birthday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Dewan, 43, shared a series of photos to Instagram showing her with Kazee, who turned 49, from throughout their six-years-long relationship.

"Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, and the glue to our little family. Grateful is not a big enough word. You make everything fuller and infinitely funnier," Dewan wrote in a caption to her post. "I have many times wished I could give your mom the biggest and longest hug thanking her for bringing you into this world and into my life… But today I wish it the most."

"Here’s to all the years ahead..growing together, loving harder, and laughing louder. We love you so much and always will," the actress and dancer finished in her post.

Dewan and Kazee first met years before they began dating and shared "a moment" when she and her mother saw Kazee in the Broadway musical Once in 2012. As Dewan told told The Knot Magazine in 2021, she congratulated Kazee on his performance in the musical by the stage door after the show.

At that time, Dewan was married to her ex-husband Channing Tatum; they separated in 2018 and just reached a settlement to finalize their divorce in September of this year, six years after their split. PEOPLE confirmed that Kazee and Dewan were dating by the end of 2018, and the couple announced their engagement in February 2020.



Dewan and Kazee share two children: son Callum, 4, and daughter Rhiannon, whom they welcomed to their family on June 14 of this year. Dewan also shares her 11-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum.



WWE Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Kazee made headlines on his birthday when the Tony Award-winning actor shared a lengthy string of the phrase "HAHA" on his Instagram Stories shortly after PEOPLE confirmed news that Dewan's ex-husband Tatum, 44, split from Zoë Kravitz last weekend and that the couple called off their engagement after three years together.

On Oct. 30, Kazee returned to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "A guy can't laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in todays world I see ..." in reference to the video he shared shortly after his "HAHA" post, which he had tagged Dewan in and featured a joke about houseplants drying up and dying.



The actor then posted additional photos showing droopy plants in his home and wrote, "See? It's funny because it's relatable. Get a life," over one snapshot.

