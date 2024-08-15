Jenna Johnson Rejects Critics Who Say She Should Stop Traveling with 19-Month-Old Son: 'Soooo Many Thoughts'

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer shares her son Rome with husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson/Instagram Jenna Johnson and son Rome

Jenna Johnson is proud to be a working mom.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the professional dancer, 30, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and her 19-month-old son Rome, whom she shares with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, 38. The mother-son duo could be seen enjoying the streets of Chicago as Johnson took a moment in her caption to address some criticism she'd recently received.

"Roaming the city with my boy!! Someone recently DM’d after Rome got sick and said 'Maybe you should stop traveling with him! Poor kid' …. There are soooo many thoughts and feelings I have in regards to this," Johnson began.

Johnson had previously shared earlier this summer that her son Rome had spent the night in an ambulance after he had trouble getting enough oxygen during a coughing attack.

"I’ve always known I would be a working mom. And especially in my line of work, knew I’d probably need to travel often," Johnson, who works on Dancing with the Stars, wrote.

"When we first started talking about having kids we both were on the same page that even though it may not always be the ‘comfortable’ option we would try to always bring our baby along for the ride (for as long as we could) so we could both fulfill our dreams and be hands on parents," Johnson said of herself and Chmerkovskiy.

The proud mom went on to say that watching her son explore Chicago this past summer has been amazing — especially watching Rome try new things.

"Wishing any other parents hoping to do the same the MOST encouragement. Yes it has its ups and downs, but you’ll never regret the cherished moments. Promise 💘," she ended her caption.



