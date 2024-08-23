Jenna Ortega admits she was “terrified” to return for Wednesday season 2

Jenna Ortega has admitted to feeling “terrified” to return to Wednesday for season two.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega told host Jimmy Fallon that she felt scared to return to the role after a number of years had passed since filming season one.

Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix Addams Family spinoff, said: "I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one. We did that like two or three years ago in Romania."

Despite feeling apprehensive to reprise the role, the Scream star said that things soon fell into place and her nerves subsided once she was back in character.

"So, I didn't really know how I… I just was, I think, overthinking it," Ortega explained. "But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it's like, 'Oh, okay. I kind of, I know how to do this. Yeah. Yeah.'"

Elsewhere during the interview, Ortega opened up about becoming a producer on Wednesday's second season describing being part of the decision making as "exciting".

"It's been the best," she said. "I've never really done that on a TV show before and we had talked about it first season. And it's so nice being a part of these conversations, because I love what I do and I love my job, but I'm able to be a part of the background stuff.

"I get to decide, like, how blue somebody's gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what prosthetics look like," she quipped. "It's so exciting. It's so much fun, actually. I'm learning so much. It's so informative."

Wednesday streams on Netflix. Season 2 is in production.

