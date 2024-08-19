Jenna Ortega Continues Her Method Dressing Streak for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ in Striped Vivienne Westwood Miniskirt Suit

Jenna Ortega continued her method dressing streak in New York City on Sunday. The “Wednesday” actress was seen heading to an event to promote the forthcoming film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton comedy. She wore a Vivienne Westwood look.

Ortega’s sartorial ensemble featured a cropped jacket and corseted miniskirt in black and gray striped cotton. The look featured ornate button details and exaggerated lapels on the cropped jacket.

Ortega paired the look with black elevated lace-up platforms heels, also by Vivienne Westwood. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with minimal jewelry and added a pair of retro cat-eye black frame sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time Ortega has opted for a design by Vivienne Westwood during her press tour for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” During the film’s photocall in Mexico City on Aug. 13, Ortega channeled Gothic romance with her off-the-shoulder corseted minidress from the British fashion label’s spring 2009 collection.

More recently, Ortega elevated the Goth aesthetic by wearing a Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit featuring a fitted jacket with a sweetheart neckline.

Method dressing has become a popular style choice for several high-profile stars during press tours, especially when promoting a film with a distinct theme. Zendaya notably opted for the method dressing technique throughout her press tour for the film “Challengers” during the spring, wearing looks curated by stylist Law Roach, many of which featured an homage to tennis. Blake Lively also put her own spin on method dressing with her botanical fashion during the press tour for the film adaptation of “It Ends With Us.”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” follows Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) who enlists the help of the ghoulish Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to rescue her daughter Astrid (Ortega) after the teenager opens a portal to the afterlife. The film will be released in theaters on Sept. 6.

