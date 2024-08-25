Jenna Ortega Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Reason She Deleted X

Jenna Ortega revealed that she deactivated her account on X (formerly Twitter) after receiving a number of explicit pictures, including at least one photo of herself generated by artificial intelligence.

“Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong,” said the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” actor in a recent appearance on “The Interview” podcastwith The New York Times.

Ortega added that she’s seen AI-generated photos of herself as child, including those of pornographic nature, and noted that one of the first direct messages that she opened on the social media platform featured an “unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals.”

“And that was just the beginning of what was the come,” she told host Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Ortega said she was previously told that having an account on the platform was something she had “got to do” in order to build her “image.”

But she wound up deactivating her account on X due to what she referred to as an “influx” of messages following the release of the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.”

“These absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it,” she said.

Ortega declared that she hates AI before noting that it has the potential to be used for “incredible things,” including the ability to detect breast cancer four years before it has developed.

“That’s beautiful. Let’s keep it to that,” she said.

Ortega called the experience of receiving the messages “disgusting,” adding that it made her feel “bad” and “uncomfortable.”

″Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, Oh, I don’t need this anymore. So I dropped it,” she said.

