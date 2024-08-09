Jenna Ortega Reveals Tim Burton Has a 'Jar of Eyeballs' in His House

The ‘Miller’s Girl’ actress has starred in multiple projects of Burton’s, including the highly-anticipated ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega in January 2024

Jenna Ortega is offering a glimpse inside Tim Burton’s spooky abode.



The Scream star, 21, painted a picture of what the gothic horror director’s California home looks like during an interview with Vanity Fair on Aug. 6. Ortega, a horror enthusiast herself, has worked with Burton on multiple projects, including Netflix’s Wednesday and the highly-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, premiering in September.

Describing Burton’s home, Ortega tells the outlet: “You walk in and it’s the huge throne from Alice in Wonderland. There’s a jar of eyeballs in the bathroom.”

The actress adds that the Edward Scissorhands creator always has tiny statues in his pockets — or “his little creatures” as she likes to refer to them.

Related: Jenna Ortega Confirms Role as Lydia's Daughter in Beetlejuice Sequel: 'She's Weird, but in a Different Way'

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Tim Burton in October 2023

In December 2022, PEOPLE caught another inside look at the director’s eerie design aesthetic while catching up with the season one production designer of Wednesday, Mark Scruton. The two collaborated closely to bring Wednesday’s iconic dark side of her dorm room to life while contrasting it with her roommate Enid’s colorful zone.

“Tim is brilliant, and this is what he does. It was just great working with him and trying to get inside his head with his style and look,” Scruton said.

“When we first started, that was what we focused on. It was just him and I looking at the set and trying certain things, which led to the very specific side for Wednesday,” he continued. “Everything is very intentional in his framing — everything is there for a reason.”

Related: Jenna Ortega Says She Will Act in Horror Movies 'Until I Die': 'It'll Always Be Home' (Exclusive)

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Jenna Ortega in Netflix's 'Wednesday'

In light of the second season of Wednesday creeping up (filming began in May), Ortega addressed some of her previous controversial comments about the show’s script for season one during the same VF interview.

She was first criticized by fans of the show after she said the writing for Wednesday’s character made “no sense” during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in March 2023.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday," she said at the time. "Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reflecting on the backlash in the present day, she told the magazine that “she probably could have used my words better in describing all of that,” however she’s excited to have some creative authority in season two as she takes on the role of producer this time around.

Ortega added that having a say in the series’ prosthetics and Wednesday’s cellos are the things “I live for.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.