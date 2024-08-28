Jenna Ortega Channels Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Wedding Dress, Cate Blanchett Glistens in Armani and More Stars at ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Venice Film Festival Premiere

The sequel of Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy “Beetlejuice” debuted at the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. Out Sept. 6 in the U.S., “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” follows the Deetz family’s return to Winter River. Jenna Ortega portrays the teenage daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. Catherine O’Hara and Michael Keaton also reprise their roles from the original film alongside new cast members, including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

See what stars including Cate Blanchett and Taylor Russell wore to the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Jenna Ortega attends the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Ortega channeled Lydia Deetz’ red wedding gown from the original film, selecting a sheer cutout dress featuring a heart-shaped bodice and a pleated skirt.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder attends the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Ryder’s look melded suiting with the traditional ballgown. Her ensemble included a cropped double-breasted jacket and a pleated white button-up, which were layered over a tulle skirt. A black bowtie completed her ensemble.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Blanchett gleamed in a strapless banded Armani Privé gown. The actress accessorized with Louis Vuitton jewelry, including a pearl chain draped around her shoulders.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara attends the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

O’Hara’s vinyl Oscar de la Renta gown included a neckline lined with spidery tendrils, while its lattice skirt was adorned with floral appliques.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell attends the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Russell’s white Chanel gown comes from the label’s spring 1993 couture collection. Originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer, it features plastic corsetry and an embroidered bustle.

Ahead of the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” premiere, the film’s stars attended a photo call during the annual festival. See their daytime looks below.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega attends the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” photo call during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Ortega suited up in a maroon color-blocked, double-breasted blazer and pleated trousers by Paul Smith. The actress, who was styled by Enrique Melendez, added on black platform heels and diamond-encrusted rings by Effy and Rachel Katz.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder attends the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” photo call during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Ryder’s scoop-neck coatdress featured a ruffled collar and a slit skirt. The “Stranger Things” star was dressed by Erica Cloud, who also counts Kacey Musgraves and Awkwafina as clients.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara attends the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” photo call during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

O’Hara channeled Beetlejuice’s iconic striped suit in a matching Petar Petrov ensemble, which included a button-up blouse and wide-leg pants. Stylist Andrew Gelwicks, who has also dressed Molly Ringwald and supermodel Winnie Harlow, curated O’Hara’s look.

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci attends the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” photo call during the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

Bellucci selected a plunging polka dot midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana, pairing it with peep-toe platforms, Cartier jewelry and a black leather clutch — also by Dolce.

The Venice Film Festival, held annually in Venice, features new motion pictures from around the world. The 2024 jury is led by actress Isabelle Huppert, while this year’s festival includes high-profile premieres like Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door” and Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux” among other films.

