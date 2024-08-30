Jenna Ortega Wins Praise After Having Winona Ryder's Back In Front Of Photographers

Jenna Ortega was seen showing some support to her “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” co-star Winona Ryder in a sweet moment captured on video, ahead of their film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week.

In a clip posted by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Ortega and Ryder can be seen arriving in Venice with their other cast members as photographers and paparazzi take their pictures.

At one point in the video, Ryder appears reluctant to remove her sunglasses as photographers can be heard persistently yelling at her to do so in the background.

The “Stranger Things” actor looks to Ortega, who seemingly says to her: “No. You don’t have to.”

People in the comments section of the ET post celebrated the support shown by Ortega.

“Winona is an icon she can wear her sunglasses upside down if she wants …. kudos to you, Jenna, for letting her know that she don’t have to take her sunglasses off,” one person wrote.

“It’s my favorite thing ever when women support fellow women,” wrote another.

Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega are seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 28 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images

Ortega plays Ryder’s daughter in the Tim Burton sequel of his original 1988 “Beetlejuice.”

Ryder is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, with Ortega playing Astrid Deetz in the new film. Other cast members reprising their role from the original include Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival out of competition on Wednesday, is due out in theaters on Sept. 6.

Ryder told The Associated Press in Venice this week that reprising her role for the “Beetlejuice” sequel has been a “dream come true.”

“My love and trust for Tim [Burton] runs so deep,” she said. “There’s a sense of playfulness where you can try things and you know if it’s bad he won’t use it ... You feel safe and also completely free.”

Ortega, who worked with Burton for the “Addams Family” spinoff “Wednesday,” admitted last week that the original “Beetlejuice” had scared her as a child, but that she didn’t hesitate to work with the director for its sequel.

It was an “immediate yes,” she said during an appearance on the “Today” show.

