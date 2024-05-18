Jennette McCurdy Literally Screamed In Terror As She Set Off A Confetti Cannon, And People Have Questions

At the weekend, Jennette McCurdy celebrated a huge milestone as it was revealed that her critically acclaimed memoir,

At the weekend, Jennette McCurdy celebrated a huge milestone as it was revealed that her critically acclaimed memoir, "I’m Glad My Mom Died," had spent 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.

McCurdy shared a video of herself to mark the occasion with her social media followers, and her extreme reaction to a confetti cannon took viewers by surprise.

In the video, McCurdy sits cross-legged in front of a giant “80” and says to the camera: “80 weeks number one, baby!”





She then tries to set off the confetti cannon but struggles to do so, laughing to herself as she admits: “I’m scared.”

“Ahhh, fuck, I’m scared, OK?” McCurdy adds. “Fuck, I hate… This is a bad idea; I hate loud noises!”

Eventually, the cannon goes off, and McCurdy dramatically jumps as she lets out a blood-curdling scream while covering her ears and shutting her eyes.

As the confetti falls onto her, McCurdy appears sheepish. She laughs once again and admits: “My heart’s pounding so fast right now, my heart is racing.”

Taking a deep breath, she adds: “I can hardly breathe, oh my god, that was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

@jennettemccurdy thank you for making igmmd a nyt bestseller for 80 weeks. and still the #1 audiobook 🙏 i’m celebrating ♬ original sound - Jennette McCurdy

Needless to say, McCurdy's dramatic reaction to the cannon going off was completely unexpected, and fans couldn’t help but wonder why she’d opted for the cannon despite her apparent fear of loud noises.



“Girl you could’ve just tossed some sprinkles into the air it’s okay 😭😭❤️” one person commented on McCurdy's TikTok.



“You didn't have to risk your life like that for us 😭,” somebody else echoed. One more advised: “Next time, do a confetti curtain, so you just pull the string and it just gently falls, no noise 💖"



“I’ve never seen such a real video in my entire life,” another viewer joked, while somebody else agreed: “The scream followed by 😌😁 is so utterly relatable.”



The video also went viral when it was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by the celebrity gossip account PopCrave. At the time of writing, their tweet has been seen more than 47 million times and racked up tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

the scream?! 😭 https://t.co/CDZeSYkJC8

While somebody else wrote: “I have been thinking about this for hours. Why did she open it in the first place? That is absolute terror on her face 😭😭😭”



“Not to be rude but I feel like she coulda just bought confetti and threw it in the air instead of doing this if she was terrified of loud noises, which—judging from that blood curdling scream she very much is???” another user tweeted.



Others expressed their empathy for McCurdy as they admitted that they respond similarly to unpredictable loud noises.