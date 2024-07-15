Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Brings Daughter Meilani to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Her 10th Birthday: 'Made It Baby'

The 'Jersey Shore' alum shared the sweet birthday gift she granted to Meilani as she turned 10

Jenni Farley/Instagram Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's daughter Meilani had the best birthday celebration.

On Sunday, July 14, the Jersey Shore alum, 38, shared a sweet selfie of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram as they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in honor of Meilani's 10th birthday.

The birthday girl can be seen holding up a peace sign and posing in the iconic Taylor Swift 22 top hat while the proud mom smiles next to her. "We made it baby 🥹 happy birthday my love 💕," Farley wrote in the caption.

Farley shares Meilani and son Greyson, 7, with ex Roger Mathews.

Back in March, Meilani sounded off about a few of Farley's iconic looks from the late aughts and early 2010s in a hilarious TikTok, where she compared one to a certain fictional dinosaur and wasn't too fond of the others.

In the video posted just a few weeks after Meilani's hilarious viral takedown of some of her mom's other "not OK" outfits — Meilani did just that again. And this time, she didn't hold back.

The first outfit was from the 2009 Spike TV Video Game Awards red carpet, where Farley posed with cast mate Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi. In the photo, Farley wore a deep purple dress and large hoop earrings — an ensemble her daughter called a "5 out of 10."

"This, I don't know what it's giving. It's giving Barney the dinosaur," Meilani said, before covering her mouth to laugh as her mom responded with an "oh my God."

The next look featured Farley and Snooki walking around Italy, holding a map and wearing massive sun hats. Farley's outfit included a draped pink top, short denim jeans, a black bag and a pair of cozy white trainers — which Meilani ultimately rated a 6/10.

"This is actually not as bad as the other ones," her daughter said. "I kinda like the t-shirt, like, I like the bottoms. What about the shoes? The shoes are good, too. The hat, it's kinda giving. But the map is not giving at all."

Despite Farley telling her daughter that she used the map to "figure out where I was going," Meilani was unfazed, telling her mom she was from the "dinosaur age" as she continued her roasts.



