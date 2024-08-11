Jennie Garth Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Dave Abrams in Mexico: 'So Special'

The couple — who tied the knot in July 2015 — marked the milestone with a romantic stay at a Los Cabos resort

Jennie Garth/Instagram Dave Abrams and Jennie Garth celebrate their ninth anniversary in Mexico

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams are celebrating a marriage milestone in Mexico!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, and her husband marked nine years of marriage with a — slightly belated — vacation at Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos.

The couple — who tied the knot on July 11, 2015 — spent their ninth anniversary at the Mexican resort swimming, eating and hanging out by the ocean, according to Garth’s Instagram post documenting the romantic getaway.

Related: Jennie Garth — and Her Daughters — Are 'So Proud' She Now Has a Friendship with Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli (Exclusive)

In the post — which she shared exactly a month after their anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 11 — the actress included a sweet selfie of the pair rocking hats on the beach, and a snap of them posing side-by-side at the seaside resort.

“Happy late anniversary, babe. 🤍,” she wrote in the caption. “Today’s the last day of our anniversary getaway, I’m so grateful to have celebrated our love in such a beautiful place.”

“Thank you @leblancsparesortloscabos for making our stay so special. 🌞🌊,” she added. “🖤JG #IChooseMe.”

Jennie Garth/Instagram Dave Abrams and Jennie Garth celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in Mexico

Garth also shared some more details from the couple’s final moments on the anniversary vacation on her Instagram Stories — and gushed about Abrams.

Related: Jennie Garth Says Daughter Luca Didn’t Initially Approve of Mom’s Marriage to Dave Abrams: ‘Wanted to Protect’

Alongside a video of Abrams standing and taking in the sunset from the resort, the actress wrote, “So beautiful… (the view and @dirvla! 🤣❤️).”

The I Choose Me with Jennie Garth host also shared a snap of her husband sitting across from her at a beachside dinner table, which she captioned, “Dinner with my love. ❤️.”

Jennie Garth/Instagram Jennie Garth's husband Dave Abrams

Then, the actress showed how the couple spent their last night in Los Cabos. The pair wrapped their final evening with a frozen treat — “the best part of vacation,” per Garth — and a late-night wade in the pool.

“Over & out Cabo! 🩵,” she captioned one of her final posts, a video of her grabbing her beach bag and walking in the sand.

To conclude the anniversary recap, she added another couple photo and wrote, “Happy (late) anniversary babe. I love you! 🤍.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennie Garth/Instagram Dave Abrams in a video captured by wife Jennie Garth

Garth — who was previously married to Daniel B. Clark and Peter Facinelli — first met Abrams on a blind double date in late 2014, and they tied the knot the following year. They briefly separated between 2017 and 2019, but later reconciled their romance.

At the time, Garth's rep told PEOPLE, “They have been working hard on their relationship, and they’re in a really good place now. They’re very happy.”

Related: Jennie Garth’s 3 Kids: All About Luca, Lola and Fiona

Reflecting on the couple’s soon-to-be empty nester status last month, Garth — who shares daughters Luca Bella, 27, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17, with Facinelli — told PEOPLE, "Oh my god, my husband's so excited.”

“Not that he doesn't love the girls,” she clarified. “He loves the girls like they're his own, but we have two still living at home. The 21-year-old lives back at home with us now, which I love."

"I want them all the live with me forever," she added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.