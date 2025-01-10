Jennie Garth Gets Emotional Thanking Ex Peter Facinelli For Sheltering Her During LA Fires

Jennie Garth is thanking her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, for helping her out as wildfires continue to blaze across the Los Angeles area.

On Thursday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she revealed that she and husband Dave Abrams were sheltering at Facinelli’s home after evacuating from their own.

“So grateful for Peter for letting us stay at his house, me and all the girls and the dogs and Dave,” Garth said in the clip, referring to her children. “Our home made it through the night, and we are feeling so blessed and so fortunate and so lucky.”

She went on to note that she and her family expected to return home later that day.

“It’s a mess, but it’s fine,” she said. “It’s still there.”

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli were married from 2001 to 2013. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Garth and Facinelli, a fellow actor whose credits include “Twilight” and “Nurse Jackie,” were married from 2001 to 2013. The former couple share daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18.

Facinelli began dating “General Hospital” actor Lily Anne Harrison in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed a son, Jack, in 2022.

Garth and Abrams, who is also an actor, have been married since 2015.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Garth said she was “deeply saddened” for the city of Los Angeles, but was nonetheless grateful that she and her family were safe.

“This will effect people differently, so reach out, and offer to help,” she wrote. “It really does mean so much.”

As of Friday, at least 10 people had died and around 130,000 evacuated as a total of five wildfires continued to devastate the city and its environs. Actors Adam Brody, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were among those who have lost homes in the blazes.

