Jennie Garth Says She Regrets Participating in “Beverly Hills, 90210” Reboot: 'I Wish I Hadn’t Done It'

The actress joined her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costars at 90s Con Florida

The CW Jennie Garth as Kelly on the CW drama '90210'

When members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast reunited on Sept. 14 for 90s Con 2024, they didn't hold back about their feelings on the show's reboot.

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering all gathered in Daytona Beach, Fla., to reminisce, and revealed they had some thoughts about the CW's 90210 reboot, which lasted five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

While Green said he "liked" the show's concept, following wealthy kids at West Beverly Hills High School, Garth regrets her participation.

Jennifer Juneau Haupt Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering

"I wish I hadn’t done it. No offense to them," Garth, 52, said. "The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, [billed it as] this chance of a lifetime. He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them."

Carteris added, "I never wanted to [do it]. I was so shocked they were doing a new show. I was like, is it like, they long so much you’re just going to try to reinvent it over and over?"

Green reflected, "No offense at all, it’s to me, we did 10 years of that show and it’s like okay, done."

While only Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling participated in 90210 along with new stars including Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord, the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast came together for another revival, Fox's BH90210 in 2019, in which they played heightened versions of themselves in a serialized drama.

Ziering admitted: "I was pretty much the only outspoken person saying I think we should give the audience what they want: comfort food."

Carteris called the short-lived experience, "cathartic."

"It felt full circle, to be together as adults, having had our children, being able to work together," she shared. "I thought it was probably one of those most impactful moments of my life."



Shane Harvey/Fox/Everett Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty in 'BH90210'

During their 90s Con panel, the foursome looked back with fondness for the original series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. Green chalks up Beverly Hills, 90210's success to the "lack of the Internet" at the time.

"The '90s were a different time: no way to fact check, no one was walking around videotaping everything," the actor explained. "We were bringing a piece of the world that was famous that no one had really seen. Because there wasn’t access to it, people really enjoyed what it is we did. I honestly don’t feel now, this time it would have the same impact it did back then."

Mark Sennet/Getty Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering

Carteris contended the show resonated with viewers because it was fearless in tackling serious issues, including teen sex, domestic violence and alcohol and drug abuse.

"Instead of milk and cookies and kids are just good and should be listened to, they are real stories — and people want to be seen. People wanted to be heard," she continued, adding, "I’ve been very touched by those of you who come up to talk to me, when you talk about how it connected with you and who you were, that is the biggest tribute you can give. It’s moving every time."

Were there times it jumped the shark? Sure, said Ziering, "For me there was an episode where Steve [Sanders] had to do a PSA for skin cancer. And of course it’s very important but it was so heavy-handed that I actually thought someone was getting paid for this."

Garth added, "We had a lot of jump the shark moments but I enjoyed them. Just watching the show back, we get more and more outlandish. Even I watch it and I enjoy it as a fan. Even in the jump the shark moments, I’m still so proud of the show and love it."

90s Con Florida is occurring through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

