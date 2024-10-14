Jennie Spotlights Emerging Label Kitschy Couture for "Mantra" Video

A mainstay at Berlin Fashion Week, the rising label Kitschy Couture looks to explore the balance between contemporary and traditional. Founded by German-Tamil designer Abarna Kugathasan, the brand utilizes her unique upbringing, fusing Tamil customs with her Western environment.

Now, Kitschy Couture is stepping into the limelight, appearing in the new "Mantra" video from BLACKPINK's Jennie. Captured wearing the opening look from Kitschy's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the singer dons a bridal white lace crop top with puffed sleeves and hand-crafted red roses, paired with the matching lace skirt, ribbons and ruffles.

Taken from the "Artificial Paradise" collection, the look follows Kitschy's exploration of the modern-day bride, embarking on a solo honeymoon after marrying herself.

"For Jennie, the Artificial Paradise collection felt like a natural fit. The BLACKPINK star is known for embracing the coquette aesthetic, often choosing ultra-feminine, romantic pieces, which made her an ideal match for Kitschy Couture," Kugathasan said.

Take a look at Jennie in action for "Mantra" above and head to the Kitschy Couture website for a closer look at its current collection.

In other news, Fruity Booty explores "September Melancholy."