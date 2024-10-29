Jennifer Aniston Marks 1 Year Since Matthew Perry's Death With Candid Friends Photos

Matthew Perry in 2012 via Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox took a moment to remember their late friend and former co-star Matthew Perry on the anniversary of his death.

Posting on Instagram on Monday, Jennifer posted a series of photos of herself and Matthew, including a black-and-white picture of them in the early years of Friends’ success.

Another photo showed him planting a kiss on her forehead on set, while a third depicted the entire Friends cast sharing a hug behind the scenes of the award-winning sitcom.

“One year,” Jen wrote in the caption, alongside a dove emoji and a heart wrapped in a bandage.

Jennifer Aniston via Associated Press

Courteney – who played Matthew’s on-screen wife Monica Geller in the hit show – also shared a series of candid images on her own Instagram, writing that she missed her late friend “today and always”.

Both Jennifer and Courteney also posted a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, a charity set up in his name following his death which aims to help those struggling with substance abuse issues.

See Jennifer and Courteney’s posts for yourself here and here.

The cast of Friends at the Emmys in 2002 via Associated Press

Matthew was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023, at the age of 54.

In the months that followed, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that the Emmy nominee had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, among other contributing factors.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Matthew was open about his own issues with addiction, and shortly after his death, fans began sharing an old interview in which he’d said he hoped to be best remembered for his work in helping those also struggling with substance abuse.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” Matthew claimed in 2022.

“And I’ve said this for a long time — when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Help and support:

