Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Wear Matching Outfits as They Kick Off Production on “The Morning Show” Season 4

“Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin 🥳" Aniston captioned a photo with costars Witherspoon and Tig Notaro

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Tig Notaro (left), Jennifer Aniston (middle) and Reese Witherspoon (right)

The Morning Show is kicking off its fourth season in style!

In a new photo posted by Jennifer Aniston, she posed with costars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro as they showed off their scripts before production officially began. Matching in denim and white tops, the actresses looked excited to return to their roles.

“Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin 🥳 Here we come! ❤️👏🏼👏🏼❤️🥂,” Aniston, 55, captioned her Instagram post, which also featured a photo of her script for the first episode of season 4.

Celeb fans of the popular Apple TV+ series took to the comments section to express their excitement for a new season.

Actress Ashley Benson wrote, “😍😍😍😍" and television host Jason Kennedy commented: “THE PEOPLE ARE FIRED UP ❤️”

Octavia Spencer kept her message short and sweet, commenting some hearts, as other followers asked when the season is set to premiere.

Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon (left) and Jennifer Aniston (right)

The season 4 renewal of The Morning Show was announced in April 2023, but there hasn’t been much word on it since. The series has been a top performer for Apple TV+ since its premiere in 2019.

The storyline follows the anchors of a broadcast news show on the fictional network UBA, which includes the ins and outs of their personal and professional lives.

Last season, Jon Hamm joined the cast as a corporate titan named Paul Marks who is hired to save UBA from its financial difficulties. It left off with Aniston’s character Alex Levy falling into a tryst with Marks, leaving viewers to wonder if their relationship — and other secrets from Marks’ past — could lead to the downfall of UBA.

It also ended off with a potential merger between UBN and NBN, which Levy pushed. Meanwhile, other characters are facing the FBI after involvement in the January 6 Insurrection (the show pulls from real-life headlines for plot points).

Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston (left) and Reese Witherspoon (right)

The Morning Show has collected over 50 award nominations since its premiere. Aniston even won the SAG Award for her role as Levy in 2020.

Season 4 of The Morning Show will air exclusively on Apple TV+. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now.



