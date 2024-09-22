Jennifer Aniston Shares Why She’ll Never Make Another Sitcom After ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston has such good memories of filming Friends, she has said she doubts she’ll ever make another sitcom.

The hit show ran from 1994 to 2004, and made global stars of its six leads – Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

Aniston was speaking on the SmartLess podcast when she was asked if she’d make another comedy show, and replied: “If I knew it would be the same experience as I had with those guys, yes, but I doubt that will ever happen.”

She added that making Friends been the favourite job of her long career and that every single day still, she misses the schedule of filming: “It’s the best schedule ever on the planet.”

30 years after it ended, the show remains one of the world’s most popular sitcoms. In 1994, 52million US viewers watched the series finale, called ‘The Last One’, which was the most watched television episode of the 2000s.

All six leads went on to individual success, with Aniston most recently starring in AppleTV+’s The Morning Show. Schwimmer, Cox, Kudrow and LeBlanc have all gone to appear in TV comedies on both sides of the Atlantic. Perry died in 2023 of a drug overdose.

