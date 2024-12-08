Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Driving in Los Angeles as They Spend More Time Together

The exes, who share three kids, also spent Thanksgiving together as a family last month

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are continuing to spend time together this holiday season.

The former couple — who share kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — were spotted out for a drive on Saturday morning, Dec. 7, after Garner, 52, picked up some fresh bagels.

The pair reportedly had breakfast together and then headed out for a drive through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, before they went to Affleck's home.

BACKGRID Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck on Dec. 7, 2024

Related: Jennifer Garner Will Continue Spending Family Time with Ben Affleck and Their Kids — Including on Christmas (Exclusive Source)

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Garner, who is dating businessman John Miller, has plans to celebrate the rest of the holidays with Affleck, also 52, and their kids after they asked to spend Thanksgiving together.

"Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben," the source told PEOPLE.

"They have Christmas plans with the kids too," the insider added. "The kids enjoy when they all spend time together."

On Thanksgiving, the exes — who split in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage, before finalizing their divorce three years later — spent the day together volunteering and serving free meals to the homeless community in L.A. as they attended The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

Affleck and Garner were joined by their children, and a source told PEOPLE of the outing: “They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family."

Garner recently spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about how she and the kids plan to celebrate during the holiday season, first sharing how they cook as a family for Thanksgiving. The Juno actress said her kids are now at an age where they can each prepare their own dishes as part of the family's larger meal.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spend Thanksgiving with Their Kids at Event to Help Feed the Homeless

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in June 2024

"I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes, that's their specialty, I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie, that's their specialty, and then I have one who goodness only knows what she will make," she said with a laugh.

"The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house, and he was wearing an apron and he was making ginger snaps," she said of Samuel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"And it was just like, 'That's what I'm looking for. That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now,' " Garner continued.

She also said that all of her kids planned to continue their yearly tradition of going to the ballet for the holiday season.

"We'll definitely go see The Nutcracker, because that is a huge part of Christmas for me and for my kids — thank goodness I've drilled it into them — and just being together with family," she added.

Affleck and Garner have been spotted on a number of outings together since his now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August after less than two years of marriage.



Read the original article on People