Jennifer Garner Gets Stuck in Comic-Con Elevator for Over an Hour: ‘I Could Use a Wolverine’ | Video

Jennifer Garner had an unforgettable first San Diego Comic-Con — but maybe not for the right reasons. She found herself trapped in an elevator for more than an hour. The “Elektra” star documented her 72-minute claustrophobic nightmare in a seven-part series on her Instagram account over the weekend.

“I could use a Wolverine. I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone,” she pleaded in a video just two minutes after being stuck in an elevator at San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday.

“I think I heard on an episode of ‘The Office’ or ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or something that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting,” the actress said after 35 minutes of being tucked into the corner of the crowded elevator, full of people and luggage.

Garner being in San Diego this weekend, ahem, may have been connected with the current blockboster “Deadpool & Wolverine.” She played Elektra in 2003’s “Daredevil” and 2005’s “Elektra” before those rights were reacquired by Marvel under Disney.

The “13 Going on 30” star even led a chorus “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” to pass the time.

An hour in, she started singing Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” — another allusion to “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

After an hour and 12 minutes of agony and a 911 call, the doors were forced open as a crew of firefighters came to the rescue.

A number of unannounced actors who appeared in the meta film surprised Marvel fans Thursday evening after a screening of the now-record-breaking hit. However, TheWrap shared the star’s appearance in the latest installment of the “Deadpool” franchise earlier this month.

Several celebrities commented on Garner’s videos, expressing concern and respect for how calm Garner remained throughout the hour-long saga.

“Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm,” fellow Marvel alum Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” franchise) commented.

Tracee Ellis Ross wrote “oh my! Well done on staying calm.”

“That stinks. But you made it hilarious. And hot firemen alert

��

,” comedian Fortune Feimster added.

Watch the full Instagram series below:

The post Jennifer Garner Gets Stuck in Comic-Con Elevator for Over an Hour: ‘I Could Use a Wolverine’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.